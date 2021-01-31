Grading the Lions and Rams blockbuster QB trade

Two No. 1 overall picks have never been traded in the same deal, but that’s exactly what happened with the blockbuster agreement between the Lions and Rams to swap Detroit QB Matthew Stafford for Los Angeles QB Jared Goff and several NFL draft picks.

The full deal, which cannot be made official until March 17th:

Lions trade

QB Matthew Stafford

Rams trade

QB Jared Goff

2021 third-round draft pick

2022 first-round pick

2023 first-round pick

The Lions and new GM Brad Holmes deserve high marks for picking up two first-round picks and a third-round pick for a player they knew they had to trade. Maximizing the return on Stafford was the priority and Holmes appeared to do that in dealing with his old team. It’s too early to know what happens with all the picks, of course, but the Lions hold five first-round picks in the next three drafts. Those represent tremendous leverage and assets to work with for a rebuilding team.

Adding Goff gives the Lions an instant solution for replacing Stafford as the starting QB. He’s been more successful than Stafford from a team aspect, though as an individual player he’s a downgrade from No. 9. Goff gets a chance to prove himself outside of Los Angeles and a coaching staff that didn’t believe in him. A former No. 1 overall pick playing with motivation? That door swings both ways on this trade.

The only real negative is that the first-round picks acquired are not in the 2021 NFL draft.

Lions grade: A-minus

For the Rams, it’s quickly “prove it” time for both head coach Sean McVay and for Stafford. McVay didn’t feel he could ascend any higher with Goff. Now he’s got Stafford, a superior individual talent, to run his offense and some impressive weapons already in place.

It’s the ideal spot for Stafford, aside from maybe the Colts. The Rams are a playoff team already. They have everything he needs to break the narrative that he cannot win a postseason game.

The Rams are now all-in on winning with what they’ve got. With no first-round picks until 2024 and with half of their old front office now in Detroit, it’s a bold strike at capturing the NFC over the next two seasons. Rams fans couldn’t ask for more, though the cost is very steep.

Rams grade: B-plus

