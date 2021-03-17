Grading LB Denzel Perryman’s deal with the Panthers: B+

Last season, the Panthers played some iteration of zone defense on 475 opponent dropbacks, per Sports Info Solutions, which ranked sixth-highest in the league. Two of the primary defenders in a set of schemes that at one point in the 2020 season had Aaron Rodgers “confused” were linebacker Shaq Thompson and safety Jeremy Chinn, multi-position defenders tasked with everything from short to intermediate coverage to stopping the run. Both players acquitted themselves well, and the addition of former Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman to that defense should give second-year defensive coordinator Phil Snow even more options.

Carolina signed Perryman to a two-year deal, and while terms have not been disclosed, it’s probably in the ballpark of the two-year, $12.05 million contract extension he signed in 2019. Injuries have been an issue for the veteran — Perryman has never played 16 games in a season.

New Panthers ILB Denzel Perryman is one of the more underrated run defenders in the league. Plays fast, and uses his 5’11” to his advantage. Perryman (52) jacks 6’7” Mekhi Becton back. pic.twitter.com/u9eHT2uqri — John Ellis (@OnePantherPlace) March 17, 2021

As Ellis points out, Perryman can bring it at the line of scrimmage, but he’s also an astute pass defender. In similarly zone-heavy schemes since 2015, the Miami alum has allowed 117 catches on 150 targets for 1,005 yards, 605 yards after the catch, five touchdowns, three interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 97.4. His best year came in 2019, when he gave up 20 catches on 28 targets for 168 yards, 77 yards after the catch, no touchdowns, an interception, and an opponent passer rating of 71.7. Any opposing slot receiver or tight end running routes over the middle against the Panthers will want to keep his head on a swivel here.