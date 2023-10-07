Grading Kansas football on its 51-22 win against UCF in Big 12 Conference play

LAWRENCE — Kansas football took on UCF on Saturday at home in another Big 12 Conference matchup, and left with a 51-22 win.

Here’s how the Jayhawks (5-1, 2-1 in Big 12) graded out from their victory against the Knights (3-3, 0-3 in Big 12):

Offense: Jason Bean starts

Without junior quarterback Jalon Daniels, Kansas still enjoyed success as redshirt senior quarterback Jason Bean led the offense. The Jayhawks ran the ball with ease, finishing with 399 yards and five touchdowns on the ground and averaged 7.8 yards per carry. Converting on third downs and time of possession weren’t issues for Kansas in this one.

Grade: A

Defense: Kansas stays in control

UCF ended up putting points on the scoreboard, but never enough to cast any doubt on how the game would turn out. Kansas enjoyed success as the Knights played multiple quarterbacks. UCF finishing with 202 rushing yards, and an average of 5.3 yards per carry, didn’t matter because so much of that came in the second half. And if the Knights were going to make a comeback, they needed to come through with the passing attack.

Grade: B+

Special teams: Jayhawks take a punt back for a touchdown

It was almost another exemplary performance by Kansas’ special teams unit. Not only were the Jayhawks kicking the ball well again, in all areas, but redshirt junior wide receiver Trevor Wilson returned a punt 82 yards for a touchdown. But, in the second half, there were multiple times where Kansas left points on the field.

Grade: B+

Coaching: Kansas thrives

Head coach Lance Leipold’s squad showed no signs that the loss last week against Texas would linger. Kansas took control of the game quick, and never let UCF wrestle it back. Bowl eligibility will be on the line next week on the road against Oklahoma State, in a game set for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff that’ll be televised on FS1.

Grade: A

Overall grade: A

RELATED: 3 key observations from Kansas football’s 51-22 win against UCF in Big 12 play

RELATED: Kansas football vs. UCF recap: Jayhawks defeat Knights for Big 12 Conference win

RELATED: Here’s how to watch Kansas football play at home against UCF in Big 12 Conference matchup

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Grading Kansas football on its 51-22 win against UCF in Big 12 play