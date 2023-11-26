Grading Kansas football on its 49-16 win against Cincinnati in Big 12 Conference play

CINCINNATI — Kansas football captured a 49-16 win Saturday on the road against Cincinnati in Big 12 Conference play.

Here’s how the Jayhawks (8-4, 5-4 in Big 12) graded out from their victory against the Bearcats (3-9, 1-8 in Big 12):

Offense: Kansas thrives

After a slow start, Kansas was able to enjoy a lot of success Saturday. The Jayhawks, with redshirt senior quarterback Jason Bean starting again, went on to amass 562 total yards with an average of 11 yards per play. Junior running back Devin Neal finished with 106 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in just 10 attempts.

Grade: A

Defense: Points were tough to come by

Cincinnati was able to enjoy a lot of success on its own when it came to running the ball, as the Bearcats finished with 231 yards rushing and an average of 5.5 yards per carry. But the points didn’t follow as easily, and they didn’t move the ball through the air all that well either. There was also one turnover that Kansas forced, on an interception junior cornerback Cobee Bryant caught.

Grade: B+

Special teams: A quiet day

After some significant mistakes in last week’s loss, Kansas’ special teams units got through Saturday without repeating that kind of performance. The Jayhawks even received a boost just before halftime, on a 22-yard kickoff return by junior tight end Jared Casey, that helped set the offense up for a quick touchdown drive. They didn’t leave any points on the field.

Grade: A-

Coaching: Kansas rebounds from slow start

The Jayhawks seemed a little sluggish early on, against an opponent one might guess they could overlook. But Kansas got back on track before halftime and controlled the matchup the rest of the way. It was an impressive end to an impressive regular season.

Grade: A

Overall Grade: A

Kansas football running back Dylan McDuffie (25) celebrates a touchdown with his team in the end zone during the game Saturday against Cincinnati at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Kansas won 49-16.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

