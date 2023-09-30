Grading Kansas football on its 40-14 loss against Texas during Big 12 Conference play

LAWRENCE — Kansas football went up against Texas on Saturday on the road in another Big 12 Conference matchup and suffered a 40-14 defeat.

Here’s how the No. 24 Jayhawks (4-1, 1-1 in Big 12) graded out from their loss against the No. 5 Longhorns (5-0, 2-0 in Big 12):

Offense: Kansas football was without quarterback Jalon Daniels

For the second time this season, junior quarterback Jalon Daniels did not play for Kansas as he dealt with a back issue. Although redshirt senior quarterback Jason Bean had no issue enjoying success in the opener against Missouri State, which he also started, the same wouldn’t be true for this game against Texas. The Jayhawks couldn’t sustain many drives and struggled mightily on third downs.

Grade: D

Defense: Texas football wore Kansas down

The Jayhawks were able to bend and not break for much of this game, but eventually the Longhorns were able to put a lot of points on the scoreboard as the second half wore on. Texas probably should have been able to put up more. Kansas just needed some help from its offense, and didn’t get it.

Grade: D

Special teams: Damon Greaves shines

Freshman punter Damon Greaves looked like he was in his element Saturday. Kansas also didn’t leave any points on the field with its special teams unit. The same can’t be said for Texas, which missed multiple field goal attempts.

Grade: A

Coaching: Kansas still has some ways to go

That Kansas was able to be down just six points at halftime, despite everything that went wrong through the first two quarters, was impressive. But it’s a four-quarter game, and the Jayhawks were outmatched. Even when they tried to be aggressive they often couldn’t make anything productive happen.

Grade: C-

Overall Grade: D

