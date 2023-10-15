Grading Kansas football on its 39-32 loss against Oklahoma State in Big 12 Conference play

STILLWATER, Oklahoma — Kansas football went on the road and faced Oklahoma State on Saturday, which ended up as a 39-32 loss.

Here’s how the No. 24 Jayhawks (5-2, 2-2 in Big 12) graded out from their defeat against the Cowboys (4-2, 2-1 in Big 12).

Offense: Jason Bean starts again

Without junior quarterback Jalon Daniels, who’s now missed three straight games because of his back issue and four total this season, Kansas football was still able to enjoy success with redshirt senior quarterback Jason Bean leading the way. Bean threw for 410 yards and five touchdowns, as the Jayhawks enjoyed much more success through the air than on the ground. But Bean did end up throwing a pair of interceptions, and fumbled the ball on a failed fourth down play that contributed to the loss.

Grade: B-

Defense: Kansas comes up just short

Oklahoma State had itself a day offensively, finishing with almost 40 points and more than 550 yards of total offense. At times the Cowboys looked like they couldn’t be stopped, whether that was because of their rushing or passing attacks. While Kansas was able to hold Oklahoma State to field goal attempts, one of which the Cowboys missed, on five drives, a touchdown late put Oklahoma State on top for good.

Grade: C-

Special teams: Some good, some bad

This was an odd game for Kansas’ special teams unit. There were far too many issues when it came to extra points. But freshman punter Damon Greaves played well and the Jayhawks also forced a fumble on a kickoff, although they did not recover the loose ball on that play.

Grade: B-

Coaching: Too many mistakes

Kansas football can’t say it enjoyed success in all three phases like it has in the past this season. That’s a significant reason why the Jayhawks weren’t able to win. Two weeks before their next game will give them time to try to correct those.

Grade: B-

Overall grade: B-

