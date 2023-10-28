Grading Kansas football on its 38-33 win against No. 6 Oklahoma in Big 12 Conference play

LAWRENCE — Kansas football took on No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday at home in its latest Big 12 Conference game, and won 38-33.

Here’s how the Jayhawks (6-2, 3-2 in Big 12) graded out from their monumental victory against the Sooners (7-1, 4-1 in Big 12):

Offense: Once again, Jason Bean starts

Make it four-straight games that junior quarterback Jalon Daniels hasn’t played, and five total this season, as he continues to deal with his back issue. Redshirt senior quarterback Jason Bean started again, and although Kansas enjoyed success — including a game-winning drive — he did have a pair of interceptions. The Jayhawks should have finished with more than 38 points and had a chance to clinch the victory without the miscues.

Grade: B+

Defense: A forgettable second quarter

In the second quarter, Oklahoma scored 21 unanswered points and looked like it would be able to coast to the finish with its punishing running game. But, although the Sooners did finish with 269 yards rushing, the points didn't come with as much ease the rest of the game. Junior cornerback Mello Dotson even had an interception he returned for a touchdown in the first quarter.

Grade: B

Special teams: Nearly a perfect day

Kansas performed well overall in this phase of the game and even capitalized on an Oklahoma fumble on a kickoff to get a turnover. Redshirt senior kicker Seth Keller and freshman punter Damon Greaves both held their own, outside of one missed field goal from Keller from 42 yards out on a blustery day. But a fumble by redshirt junior wide receiver Trevor Wilson on a kickoff return kept this from being an exemplary performance by the Jayhawks’ special teams.

Grade: B+

Coaching: Kansas gives Oklahoma another battle, and wins

The Jayhawks could have folded when the Sooners scored 21 unanswered points in the second quarter and squandered a 14-0 lead. Oklahoma seemed to have all the momentum after the lightning delay. But Kansas stayed in it — a credit to the coaching staff keeping the players engaged — and took the lead at different points in the second half on the way to a win.

Grade: A-

Overall grade: A-

Kansas senior safety Kenny Logan Jr. (1) reacts after making a tackle against Oklahoma in the first quarter of Saturday's game inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

RELATED: Defensive lineman Austin Booker is thriving with Kansas football, but still not satisfied

RELATED: Kansas football vs. Oklahoma: Scouting report, prediction for Jayhawks’ Homecoming game

RELATED: Kansas football vs. Oklahoma recap: Jayhawks deliver Big 12 Conference upset

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Grading Kansas football on its 38-33 win vs. Oklahoma in Big 12 play