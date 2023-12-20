Grading Kansas football’s 2024 recruiting class: How did the Jayhawks fare?

LAWRENCE — Signing day went smoothly for Kansas football on Wednesday.

The start of the early signing period saw the Jayhawks sign each of the high school prospects they had committed coming into the day. They also added to the total with Greydon Grimes, a defensive end who is also the son of the team’s new assistant head coach and offensive coordinator — Jeff Grimes. In total, not counting any college transfers out of the portal, that brought the numbers of additions to 17.

It’s a day that can add to the momentum that is already buzzing around the program. Later this month, Kansas will compete in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix. It’s the first time the Jayhawks will play in bowl games in back-to-back seasons for the first time in more than a decade, and they’re doing so in just the third year of head coach Lance Leipold’s rebuild.

How did Kansas football’s 2024 recruiting class rank?

247Sports Composite class rank: No. 48 overall, No. 6 in Big 12 Conference

Top signees: Defensive end DJ Warner, No. 20 edge, No. 231 nationally; Defensive lineman Dakyus Brinkley, No. 25 edge, No. 316 nationally; Cornerback Austin Alexander, No. 23 cornerback, No. 328 nationally

Biggest miss: Michael Boganowski was a significant target for this recruiting class, and is a four-star, in-state linebacker who ended up signing with Oklahoma. However, he had been off the board for the while. There aren’t really any misses for Kansas when it comes to signing day itself.

Grade: B+ — This class has shown how for Leipold and his staff have come in their rebuild, considering the high-profile players they’ve signed and the depth of the class. However, considering where it ranks nationally and in the Big 12, there is still room to improve.

Kansas football coach Lance Leipold looks on during the first half of a Sept. 23 game this year against Brigham Young at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

