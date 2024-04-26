Grading the Jets pick of Penn State OT Olu Fashanu

The Jets have added insurance along the offensive line with the selection of Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu with the 11th pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. Instant grades? We got one right here.

We’ll give this pick a B+. No, it’s not the pass-catcher many fans wanted, especially with Brock Bowers still available (selected No. 13 by the Las Vegas Raiders) but the Jets needed extra help along the offensive line. They needed extra depth this season behind Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses and they needed a future starter. Fashanu checks those boxes.

Fashanu also reminds some of one of the greats in Jets history, offensive tackle and 2006 first-round pick D’Brickashaw Ferguson. Fashanu is powerful in the pass game and still has room to grow in the run game but is still plenty athletic in that department. Fashanu now has a chance to fine-tune his game while likely operating as the swing tackle behind Smith and Moses this season before taking over at left tackle in 2025.

The Jets had plenty of options in the first round that all would have worked out to be a solid pick at the very least. Fashanu was one of those picks.

