Grading the Jets' pick of Will McDonald IV in the 2023 NFL Draft

The Jets selected Will McDonald IV with the No. 15 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Let's break down how Gang Green did on Day 1...

You can never have enough pass rushers. McDonald gives Robert Saleh another to work with along with an element others don't possess — speed.

The only issue with McDonald is that he doesn't really fill much of a need at the moment. He sets the team up for Carl Lawson's potential department next year (final year of contract), but the Jets’ biggest needs before this selection were at offensive tackle and on the interior of their defense. After this pick their issue needs are ... still offensive tackle and the interior of their defense.

But you're not supposed to draft for need in the NFL Draft. You're supposed to take the best player on your board. After Georgia tackle Broderick Jones went to the Steelers, and without an interior defensive lineman worth a Top 15 pick, the Jets went with McDonald.

He'll serve as a situational rusher from Day 1. He can develop into an every-down starter once he adds a little more weight. The Jets love his length and the turnover-producing potential it creates.

GRADE: C