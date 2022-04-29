Grading the Jets' pick of Jermaine Johnson in the 2022 NFL Draft

Jermaine Johnson treated image, green middle stripe

The Jets liked Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson so much they discussed taking him with the fourth overall pick in the draft. And if they didn’t need a receiver so badly, they would have taken him at No. 10.

So imagine their surprise when Johnson kept slipping down in the draft, first into the teens and then into the 20s. They had promised Johnson that if he slipped they’d come and get him, so that’s exactly what Jets GM Joe Douglas did.

He found a way to make a deal that was an absolute steal, sending a second, third and fifth-round pick to the Tennessee Titans for the 26th overall pick in the draft and a lower pick in the third round. And it was all for the 6-5, 254-pound edge rusher, who many scouts really believe is right there with some of the top pass rushers in this draft.

Johnson was definitely one of the most productive. He had 11 ½ sacks last season and 17 ½ tackles for loss with the Seminoles last season. His speed and moves around the edge just jump off the film. The Jets definitely saw it and coach Robert Saleh envisioned him coming off one edge while a healthy Carl Lawson comes off the other.

There’s no way the Jets will have the worst defense in the NFL again with a pass rush like that.

Add in players like Quinnen Williams and John Franklin-Myers and what really looks like a deep rotation of defensive linemen, the Jets could be very hard to handle up front. And that pass rush along with their rebuilt secondary could turn them into a very good defense very quickly.

The key, they believed, was getting the edge rusher. But once they didn’t do that at 4 and 10 it looked like they’d have to take advantage of the depth in this class at the top of the second round. But “Trader Joe” has never been one to sit around and wait for players to fall to him. As he always says, he’s “ready to strike” when he sees the right opportunity for the right player.

And when Johnson started his unexpected freefall, Douglas made sure he was the one to catch him.

GRADE: A+