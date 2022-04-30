Grading the Jets' pick of Jeremy Ruckert in the 2022 NFL Draft

Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Jeremy Ruckert (88) celebrates after a long run during Saturday's NCAA Division I football game at Ohio Stadium

The Jets aren’t just loaded with offensive weapons now. They’re suddenly overloaded. And after years of playing with no viable receiving tight end, they are suddenly three deep at that position. Maybe four.

The latest addition to their embarrassment of riches came in the third round (101st overall) when they selected Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert, a 6-5, 250-pound native of Long Island. He is the third offensive weapon the Jets have added in their first five picks in the first two days of the draft. He’s also the third tight end they’ve added this offseason after signing C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin back in March.

Ruckert could be a good one, too. NFL scouts say he was badly underused as a receiver for the Buckeyes, which isn’t surprising since they had two receivers taken in the Top 11, including Garrett Wilson who went No. 10 to the Jets. The belief is that he has the speed and the hands to be a very good receiving tight end in the NFL.

In fact, more than one compared him to George Kittle, as a tight end who didn’t really take off until he got a bigger opportunity in the NFL. That surely was an attractive point for Jets coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, who were with Kittle in San Francisco for years.

Kittle, though, got an opportunity that may be hard to find for Ruckert. Uzomah and Conklin are the top two tight ends, and this is now an offense that features four strong receivers and three good running backs. A third tight end isn’t going to get many chances once training camp and the preseason ends.

So he’s more depth for now and a player they can develop for the future – not necessarily a player who will have the space for an immediate impact. That’s fine, though, because depth is good, and the Jets have seen time and time again how much it’s needed. And even if Ruckert isn’t needed much, he’s good enough to be a factor when his time comes.

GRADE: B+