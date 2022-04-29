Grading the Jets' pick of Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner in the 2022 NFL Draft

Ahmad Gardner treated image, green middle stripe

Cornerback has never really been thought of as a premium position in Robert Saleh’s defense.

But this cornerback was too much of a premium player for the Jets to pass up.

In a bit of a surprise, they went with the “Sauce” even over the best offensive tackle on their board – taking Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner with the fourth overall pick in the NFL Draft. The 6-3, 190-pounder was the second cornerback selected, one pick after Houston took LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr., but many teams had him rated as the best corner in the draft.

The Jets were one of them, according to a source. And so were the Giants, according to another source, who were hoping he’d slip to 5.

That the Jets passed on North Carolina State tackle Ikem “Ickey” Ekwonu – a player several sources said Jets GM Joe Douglas loved -- says everything anyone need to know about how much the Jets valued Gardner. He is viewed as a true shutdown corner with the speed to keep up with the NFL’s best receivers and a nose for the ball.

Notably, he did not give up a single touchdown in college. And with a remarkable confidence that he’s always eager to share, he said back at the Scouting Combine that he doesn’t expect to give up one in the NFL either.

The Jets have an array of young cornerbacks they like, including Bryce Hall, Michael Carter II and Brandin Echols, but they still had the NFL’s worst defense last season and the 30th ranked passing defense. Not all of that was because of a lack of pressure on the quarterback. They had a lot of trouble staying in coverage, too.

But not anymore. Not after signing D.J. Reed in free agency and now adding Gardner, who almost certainly will become an immediate starter. That allows the young corners to compete for the third cornerback role and gives the Jets a promising secondary that will give them a chance in what is fast becoming a pass-happy AFC East.

Yes, they need a pass rusher too, and maybe they’ll regret passing on Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux or Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson. The defensive line has always been the heartbeat of the Saleh defense. But they believe they’ll generate a rush with the return of a healthy Carl Lawson. Now they’ve got their back end protected, too.

Grade: A-