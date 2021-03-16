Grading Jets free agency and 2021 offseason moves

312630318 020320 Joe Douglas Treated Art V1

A look at what the Jets have done, and how they’ve done, as they restock their roster through free agency:

Signed LB Jarrad Davis (one year, $5.5 million)

This didn’t make a big splash, but it was an important signing for new head coach Robert Saleh who needed a true middle linebacker to anchor his 4-3 defense, and he focused in on this 26-year-old with upside. Davis (6-foot-1, 227 pounds) is a former first-round pick that Matt Patricia never figured out how to use in Detroit. The Jets see him as a leader with the speed to be an effective blitzer, although he’s weaker in coverage. It’s a low-risk deal for the Jets and gives Davis a chance to prove his worth. One issue: It’s unclear how C.J. Mosley fits into this picture. The Jets may try to trade him, but his contract may make that difficult, if not impossible. One of them might have to play outside, but the Jets likely don’t want that to be Davis. Grade: B



Signed WR Corey Davis (three years, $37.5 million)

This signing was huge because the Jets were desperate for offensive weapons and the 26-year-old Davis was clearly one of the best receivers on the market. He’s a former first-round pick who never quite lived up to his status as the fifth overall pick in 2017, though that’s a bit deceptive. He’s been very productive, including last year when he had 65 catches for 984 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games, even though he’s been the No. 2 receiver in a run-heavy offense. He’s got the speed, size (6-foot-3, 210 pounds) and hands to do much more, if his team lets him. The Jets did give him a big guarantee ($27 million), but they’ve got an easy out after two years. More importantly, they now have two big receivers (with the 6-foot-3 Denzel Mims), which will be a huge help to whomever their quarterback is this year. Grade: A-

Signed DE Carl Lawson (three years, $45 million)