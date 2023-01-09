Grading the Jets' 2022-23 season: Players, coaches, and the front office

Zach Wilson, Garrett Wilson and Robert Saleh / USA TODAY Sports/SNY Treated Image

The Jets surprised everyone by getting off to a 5-2 start, and an upset win over the Buffalo Bills had them at 6-3 and in the thick of the AFC East title race at the bye week.

Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worse after the bye and a losing streak saw them fall out of playoff contention.

Despite the season's disappointing end, the Jets improved on their 2021 win total -- and this was driven by some good individual performances.

Here are the grades:

May 27, 2021; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas (left) chats with head coach Robert Saleh during an OTA at Jets Atlantic Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports / © John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

GM Joe Douglas

The Jets' improved roster was evident in the first half of the season, but Douglas will never achieve a top grade until they manage to figure out their quarterback situation. Some of his offseason moves, such as signing D.J. Reed and drafting Sauce Gardner, were difference makers, but his signings have been a mixed bag overall. After spending much of the offseason trying to find a stud wide receiver in free agency, he eventually found one in the draft anyway by selecting Garrett Wilson. While his efforts to fortify the offensive line were less successful, Douglas deserves a pass on that because there were so many injuries.

GRADE: B-

Head coach Robert Saleh

Saleh had the Jets motivated and competitive in the first half of the season, but they floundered down the stretch. While he seemed to have built a solid culture, a few players were disgruntled and the team came out flat too often after the bye week. Saleh was indecisive about the offensive line and quarterback situation at times, and was often overly optimistic about the status of injured players. Keeping the locker room together throughout the losing streak at the end of the season was a challenge.

GRADE: C+

OC Mike LaFleur

The offensive play-caller can often be a scapegoat when an offense struggles, but at the same time they can also be let off the hook when the quarterback has been poor. LaFleur had a few run-ins with players and struggled to keep everyone happy all season as the development of their starting quarterback was an ongoing concern.

Story continues

GRADE: C-

DC Jeff Ulbrich

Ulbrich was a potential scapegoat last year as the Jets had one of the league's worst defenses, but they benefited from better personnel this year and turned things around. At the same time, the Jets had some breakdowns at key moments that cost them some winnable games.

GRADE: B-



Dec 22, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) watches from the sideline after being pulled from the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports / © Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

QB Zach Wilson

Wilson ended the season on the bench, in need of what the coaching staff are referring to as a "reset." Although he won his first four starts and threw for his first two 300-yard games in the NFL, Wilson's accuracy, decision-making and footwork were alarmingly poor. It looks like another high draft pick is trending towards bust territory.

GRADE: D-

QB Mike White

White stepped into the lineup for Wilson and gave the team a spark. His statistics were good initially, but he only won one start and struggled to stay on the field. His future heading into free agency is unclear.

GRADE: C+

RB Michael Carter

After a promising rookie season, Carter’s production dropped off in 2022 and, after Breece Hall was lost for the season, other players kept getting reps ahead of him. While he caught more passes in 2022, Carter's averages on yards per catch and reception were both down -- and he continues to struggle as a pass blocker.

GRADE: C-

TE Tyler Conklin

Conklin quietly racked up 58 catches over the course of the season and was a useful safety valve, but he didn't make many crucial plays and his blocking was inconsistent.

GRADE: C

TE C.J. Uzomah

Uzomah's statistical production was disappointing because the Jets ended up employing him in a blocking role more often than they had perhaps planned to, probably due to the constant injuries on the offensive line. He did a good job as a blocker, though, and was one of the team's main leaders off the field.

GRADE: C

Nov 27, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (17) scores on a touchdown reception during the first half against the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / © Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

WR Garrett Wilson

Wilson's spectacular rookie season saw him set franchise records for catches and yards by a receiver as he became their first thousand-yard receiver since 2015. The main things the Jets would like to see from him going forward are more touchdowns and better body language, but there can be few complaints about the offensive rookie of the year contender’s performance.

GRADE: A

WR Corey Davis

The Jets' highest-paid offensive player started off the season on pace for a thousand-yard season but missed five games and was knocked out of two early on as his production waned. He's a solid veteran but could be unlikely to return unless he accepts a pay cut.

GRADE: C

WR Elijah Moore

Moore went public with a trade request in the middle of the season when things were otherwise going well for the team. This was poorly timed from Moore, who wanted to be more involved in the offense. He mended fences and was more productive after the bye week, but the season as a whole was a step backward after an encouraging rookie season.

GRADE: C-

WR/KR Braxton Berrios

Berrios' two-year, $12 million contract in free agency looked like a potential bargain, but his statistical production was down both on offense and in his return role. He was still among the leaders in kick and punt return average, but didn't break any long returns all year.

GRADE: C

Oct 16, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; New York Jets offensive tackle Duane Brown (71) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports / © Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

OT Duane Brown

Brown was a late addition who ended up starting 12 games at left tackle despite suffering a torn rotator cuff in the preseason. To his credit, he only gave up one sack all season, but his run blocking was inconsistent.

GRADE: C+

G Laken Tomlinson

Tomlinson provided much-needed durability as he was one of only two offensive players to start every game. However, after being a 2021 Pro-Bowler, his on-field performance was disappointing as he gave up a lot of pressure and didn't have the anticipated impact in the running game.

GRADE: C-

C Connor McGovern

McGovern has been a solid Jet over the past three years and was their most reliable offensive lineman and leader in offensive snaps. He is headed to free agency, so the Jets will need to decide if they’re going to try and bring him back.

GRADE: B-

G Nate Herbig

Herbig was brought in to provide some depth, but ultimately had to start 11 games at right guard due to injuries. He was consistent for most of the season, albeit not as an impact player on the line.

GRADE: C

Nov 6, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) celebrates a defensive stop against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / © Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

DE John Franklin-Myers

The defensive line was the Jets' best unit for much of the year and Franklin-Myers played a big role. Even though he only had five sacks, he was a constant disruptive force and adapted well to a new role that saw him rushing from the inside on passing downs.

GRADE: B

DE Carl Lawson

Lawson's return after missing all of last year with an Achilles injury was the main reason for the Jets' improved pass rush. In addition to registering seven sacks himself, Lawson's pressure also created opportunity for other players.

GRADE: B

DT Quinnen Williams

Williams' spectacular season saw him win Team MVP and Pro Bowl honors for the first time and could also see him named as an All-Pro. He ended up with 12 sacks and was a key contributor on a much-improved run defense.

GRADE: A+

DT Sheldon Rankins

Rankins moved into the starting lineup following the departure of Folorunso Fatukasi and put together a solid season. He's another player who is a pending free agent.

GRADE: B-

Nov 27, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) celebrates after his interception during the second half against the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / © Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

LB C.J. Mosley

The Jets' 2021 MVP and leading tackler for the past two years earned Pro Bowl honors this season. His leadership and communication skills are vital to the Jets' on-field success and he also was more consistent as a tackler and in coverage.

GRADE: A-

LB Quincy Williams

Williams was productive and made some big hits, but was still prone to missed tackles and mental errors at times. Saleh calling Williams a "potential Pro-Bowler" last year may have led to unrealistic expectations for the youngster, whose contract is up.

GRADE: C-

S Jordan Whitehead

Whitehead was a key offseason addition and contributed to the Jets' improved run defense this season while also doing a solid job in coverage. However, he had some costly missed tackles and dropped a few potential turnovers.

GRADE: B-

S Lamarcus Joyner

Joyner started the season slowly but settled down. However, it's uncertain if he'll be back after a late-season hip injury. Joyner ended up as the team's interception leader.

GRADE: C+

Nov 6, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) celebrates his interception with teammates during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / © Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

CB D.J. Reed

Reed was the Jets' best offseason signing, as he provided them with excellent coverage all season and arguably was unlucky not to get Pro Bowl recognition. The one thing the Jets would like to see more of from Reed is interceptions, as he had one in the opener but none the rest of the way.

GRADE: A

CB Sauce Gardner

Gardner's rookie season was incredibly impressive, as he was voted to the Pro Bowl after consistently posting good coverage numbers and leading the league in pass breakups. The fourth overall pick only intercepted two passes, but the organization must already be viewing him as a long-term foundational piece.

GRADE: A+

K Greg Zuerlein

Zuerlein gave the Jets easily their most reliable kicker option since Pro-Bowler Jason Myers was allowed to leave in free agency at the end of the 2018 season. He missed a total of eight kicks, including five from beyond 50 yards, but set a franchise record for the longest field goal and connected on two game-winners.

GRADE: B

P Braden Mann

Mann, a 2020 sixth-round draft pick, had another inconsistent season, although he set a career-high in gross punt average. He had two punts returned for a touchdown, a couple of bad shanks and was among the league leaders in touchbacks. He also had one deflected.

GRADE: C-

ST Justin Hardee

The Jets' special teams captain got some well-deserved recognition as he was named to his first Pro Bowl. Hardee was among the league leaders in special teams tackles and was an impact player in coverage all season.

GRADE: A-

OTHERS

There were plenty of other players who we haven't given a grade to because they played less than half of the season due to injuries. Among them are Hall and Alijah Vera-Tucker, who would have been well on the way to excellent grades. The Jets will hope for more from them -- and from Mekhi Becton -- in 2023.

We also didn't grade players who only had a minor role. Among them: Rookie defensive ends Jermaine Johnson and Micheal Clemons, tight end Jeremy Ruckert, defensive back Tony Adams and running back Zonovan Knight could be primed for a bigger role next year.