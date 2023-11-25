Grading Jayden Daniels, LSU football's win over Texas A&M in Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE — LSU football finished its regular season with a 9-3 regular season record for a second consecutive season, taking down Texas A&M 42-30 on Saturday in Tiger Stadium on Saturday.

Here are our grades from LSU's seventh win in conference play.

Offense: B+

Texas A&M has one of the better defenses LSU has faced this season. But the Tigers weren't at their sharpest either. Jayden Daniels entered the fourth quarter with less than 100 passing yards.

Defense: D-

Against an offense playing with its third-string quarterback and without its top wide receiver, LSU couldn't get off the field on third down and were bailed out twice on their only two stops in the opening three quarters.

Special teams: B-

LSU's kick coverage was shaky and Nathan Dibert suffered an injury in the third quarter.

THE NEVILLE DUO: 'It was pretty unbelievable:' How LSU tackles Will Campbell and Lance Heard developed at Neville High School

LSU BOWL PROJECTIONS: LSU football bowl projections following Week 11 win over Florida

Coaching: D

Despite facing a Texas A&M team missing multiple pieces on offense, LSU's defense couldn't make the adjustments necessary to get off the field until the fourth quarter.

Overall: C+

LSU got the job done with a strong showing in the fourth quarter. But its defense never did itself any favors.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Grading LSU football, Jayden Daniels in win over Texas A&M