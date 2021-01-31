Grading the Jared Goff-Matthew Stafford trade for the Rams

Blockbuster trades by the Rams shouldn’t come as a surprise anymore with Les Snead running the show, but even with as many major deals as they’ve made in the last four years, none have been bigger than Los Angeles’ latest swap. On Saturday night, the Rams and Lions agreed to a huge deal, exchanging Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford, with Los Angeles giving Detroit three draft picks, as well.

The trade came just two weeks after the Rams were eliminated by the Packers in the playoffs, which spurred a flurry of non-committal comments from Snead and Sean McVay.

Here’s a breakdown of the trade for each team.

Rams trade:

2022 first-round pick

2023 first-round pick

2021 third-round pick

Jared Goff

Lions trade:

Matthew Stafford

So who came out on the winning end in his headline-making trade? It’s hard to knock either team for what they came away with.

The Lions grabbed two first-round picks and a third-rounder, helping them rebuild a roster for Dan Campbell – a roster that badly needs an injection of talent. They also secured a starting quarterback in Goff, who could either improve in his new home and be a long-term answer or bridge the gap for a year while the Lions search for their franchise passer.

If Goff thrives in Detroit, the Lions will get an ‘A+’ for this deal. If his falters, it’ll be closer to a ‘B+’ for the Lions.

But rather than focusing on Detroit’s grade, let’s analyze it from a Rams perspective. At first glance, they gave up a lot for a quarterback who will turn 33 in a week. There’s no minimizing the value of two first-round picks and another top-100 selection.

But it became obvious that Goff wasn’t going to be the quarterback to get them over the hump. He was afforded the league’s best defense, a solid group of skill players and an improved offensive line in 2020. Yet he still turned it over 17 times in 15 games and only went 9-6 as the starter.

He simply didn’t do enough to win games, often getting carried by either the ground game, the defense or both. When you’re paying a quarterback $33.5 million per year like the Rams were going to for the next four seasons, he should be the catalyst for winning games, not the flat tire preventing them from hitting top speed and making a deep run in the playoffs.

Story continues

Financially, this move doesn’t really hurt the Rams as much as first expected. If they don’t restructure Stafford’s contract, he’ll be on the books for $20 million in 2021, plus the $22.2 million in dead money Goff leaves behind. So instead of paying Goff $34.75 million to be the starter, the Rams will allocated $42.2 million to the two quarterbacks next season.

If $7.45 million is the difference between going 10-6 and winning a Super Bowl, the Rams will gladly pay the difference. But if Stafford continues to go winless in the playoffs, this deal will backfire for L.A.

The biggest downside for the Rams is the loss of draft picks. The 2021 third-rounder isn’t a back-breaking loss, since they’ll probably get two compensatory picks in that round for losing Brad Holmes and Dante Fowler Jr. But going the next three years without a first-round pick can stunt their future success.

They now must find value in the later rounds, get contributions from cheap free-agent signings and the players at the top of the cap heap – Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods – have to play at Pro Bowl levels. If not, the Rams could find themselves in cap hell.

Ignoring the fact that the Rams signed Goff two years too early in 2019, this is a trade that should help them improve. And for that reason, they receive a good mark from us. Now the Rams just have to hope Stafford can capture that elusive first playoff win.

Rams grade: B+