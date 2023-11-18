Grading the Irish: How did Notre Dame football fare on its report card vs. Wake Forest?

SOUTH BEND — Facing unranked Wake Forest (4-7) for the first since Sam Hartman’s freshman year, 19th-ranked Notre Dame football (8-3) powered through a successful Saturday afternoon with a 45-7 win on Senior Day.

Just three NFL teams (Jets, Lions and Niners) sent scouts to Notre Dame Stadium for this one, which was probably just as well for all parties involved.

Offense: C+

Sam Hartman was shaky at the start against his old school, but he found Devyn Ford for a 12-yard touchdown pass late in the first quarter. That ended the longest TD pass drought of Hartman’s career at two-plus games and nine-plus personal quarters. Hartman later added scoring tosses to Tobias Merriweather (35 yards), Eli Raridon (a 19-yarder off play-action) and Jaden Greathouse (48 yards) to move into fourth place in FBS history with 132. Audric Estime, who came in 12 yards shy of 1,000, cleared that mark with ease despite running behind a pair of first-time starters (center Ashton Craig and right guard Billy Schrauth).

Defense A-

For the third time in five games, Notre Dame opened the second half with a takeaway. This time it was a JD Bertrand strip sack and Rylie Mills recovery at the plus-19. A pair of trick plays, a reverse pass and a quick-pass lateral, went for a combined 37 yards as Wake Forest tied the game early in the second quarter. Facing a first-time starter in quarterback Michael Kern, the Irish mostly kept the Slow Mesh attack in check.

Special teams: A-

Javontae Jean-Baptiste blocked a 29-yard field goal attempt that could have pulled Wake within four points late in the first half. DJ Brown recovered Spencer Shrader’s surprise onside kick early in the third. Shrader had made nine straight field goal attempts before missing from 47 yards in the first quarter. His last miss had been at Duke in Game 6. Shrader later made a 37-yard just before the break. After badly losing the field-position battle at Clemson, coordinator Marty Biagi’s group rebounded nicely. Notre Dame, which entered ranked No. 5 nationally in special-teams efficiency, also got a 26-yard kickoff return from Jadarian Price.

Coaching: B

Clock management was a fire drill for the Notre Dame offense late in the first half. Hartman burned the last Irish timeout AFTER a spike on first down. He then completed a left-handed fling to a diving Holden Staes – for a 4-yard loss that kept the clocking running. The surprise onside kick after taking a 24-7 lead was a nice touch but it didn’t add any points on that extra possession.

Overall: B

Maybe it was a Senior Day hangover, or just the realization that there isn’t a ton to play for after becoming a three-loss team, but the final home football game of the Jenkins-Swarbrick era wasn’t exactly one for the vault.

