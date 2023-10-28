Grading the Irish: How did Notre Dame football fare after rolling past lowly Pittsburgh?

SOUTH BEND — Favored by nearly three full touchdowns and coming off a bye week, 14th-ranked Notre Dame football was supposed to make quick work of unranked Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon.

It took the first third of the game to build a two-score lead, but the Irish cruised from there in a 58-7 laugher at Notre Dame Stadium.

Offense: B

Sam Hartman’s brief but shaky history against Pat Narduzzi’s Pitt defense included plus-territory interceptions on the first two Irish offensive series. That left Hartman with six career picks against the Panthers, including a four-interception nightmare loss in the 2021 ACC Championship Game.

Hartman rebounded to throw for 288 yards, moving him past Heisman Trophy winner Ty Detmer of BYU for fifth on the FBS career list. Audric Estime posted his first 100-yard rushing game since Central Michigan in Game 4.

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman (10) looks to throw during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

Defense: A-minus

Facing a quarterback in Penn State transfer Christian Veilleux who was making just his third career start, the Irish secondary feasted despite the injury absence of sophomore cornerback Benjamin Morrison (strained quadriceps). Xavier Watts had his second straight two-interception game, and young corners Jaden Mickey (43-yard pick-six) and Christian Gray added their first career interceptions as well.

Special teams: A

Chris Tyree’s 82-yard punt return for a first-quarter touchdown ended an eight-year program drought, dating to CJ Sanders’ 50-yard punt return score against Massachusetts in 2015. Ramon Henderson pounced on a muffed punt in the end zone for a 37-0 lead in the third quarter. Spencer Shrader missed the ensuing point-after that included a declined holding penalty on Davis Sherwood.

Notre Dame wide receiver Chris Tyree (4) makes a catch as Pittsburgh defensive back Javon McIntyre (7) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

Coaching: A-minus

Clunky clock management just before halftime forced Notre Dame to settle for a chip-shot field goal when there wasn’t enough time after an interference call in the end zone gave Notre Dame a fresh set of downs at the 5.

Overall: A-minus

Back in the ACC after letting Louisville end its 30-game regular-season winning streak against conference scheduling partners, Notre Dame took care of business ahead of a trip to Clemson’s Death Valley. The Irish looked sloppy at times against the six-loss Panthers, piling up 75 penalty yards before the end of three quarters, but it’s hard to argue with the results.

