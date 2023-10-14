Grading Indiana football's 52-7 loss to Michigan. Are there any passing marks?

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Indiana football's former quarterbacks had more success at Michigan Stadium on Saturday than their current ones.

The Hoosiers had to watch former quarterback Jack Tuttle help run out the clock as he threw a couple completions while orchestrating a scoring drive.

That's the kind of day it was in a 52-7 loss to the Wolverines.

Here's another (SPOILER ALERT) ugly Hoosiers report card for Week 6….

OFFENSE: D

The play calling was better early in the game under new offensive coordinator Rod Carey than it was under Walt Belt. He gave his quarterbacks quicker reads on short routes that produced consistent gains on early downs, and it helped the Hoosiers cross midfield on three of their first four drives.

It didn’t last, and the quarterback rotation did little to help the situation. It was almost comical when Tayven Jackson came into the game after sitting out for nearly two quarters only to throw three straight passes and fumble when he dropped back on third and long. Michigan knew it could tee off after his long layoff.

DEFENSE: D

Indiana defensive end Lanell Carr set the tone early with a pair of sacks in the first quarter. The Hoosiers didn’t allow Michigan to get a first down until 14 minutes into the game, and that was by far the most inspired stretch of play for the defense in weeks. Man, that was short-lived. Michigan rattled off 38 unanswered points with J.J. McCarthy just kind of ad-libbing his way to success. When plays broke down, he always found a way to find a positive gain. The effort was a little better, but it’s becoming clear that the upgrades IU made in the transfer portal weren’t nearly enough to close the talent gap it faced going into the season with the rest of the Big Ten.

SPECIAL TEAMS: F

The mistakes continually popping up on special teams are a sign of a team in disarray. Indiana allowed a long punt return, Jaylin Lucas accidentally took a knee on a kick return inside his own 15-yard line and James Evan shanked another punt. The Hoosiers can’t get out of their own way.

