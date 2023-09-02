Grading Indiana football's 23-3 loss to Ohio State

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football suffered a 23-3 opening week loss to No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Here's the Hoosiers report card for Week 1:

Indiana's Jaylin Lucas (12) runs during the first half of the Indiana versus Ohio State football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023

OFFENSE: F

Indiana could have made Ohio State sweat if it poised any kind of offensive threat on Saturday. The option stuff didn't work with Sorsby under center, the passing game was altogether non-existent and the athleticism Tom Allen said he saw from his skill players during fall camp was nowhere to be found. Offensive coordinator Walt Bell needs to go back to the drawing board and come up with a better game plan if this team wants to have any chance to compete against teams at the Power Five level.

DEFENSE: B

It was tempting to even go with an A here because much of Ohio State's success came in the third quarter when Indiana's defense had been on the field for 10-plus minutes. The Hoosiers secondary started cramping up and that's when the Buckeyes hit the explosive plays that they had so much success with last year. There were among a half dozen individual standouts for Indiana though that fans can truly be excited about — Aaron Casey, Andre Carter, Nic Toomer, Phillip Dunnam and Jacob Magnum-Farrar — going forward.

SPECIAL TEAMS: C

Jaylin Lucas first-career punt return was a real highlight and adding that to his resume gives Indiana a real boost. He would've had a nice kickoff return as well if it wasn't for a block in the back penalty, and that's where the lower grade comes in. The Hoosiers were called for three penalties on special teams and two of those backed them up at their own end zone. Those were huge setbacks against a team as talented as Ohio State.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on Twitter @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Grading Indiana football's 23-3 loss to Ohio State