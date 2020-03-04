Grading Howie Roseman's free agents from 2010-14

Howie Roseman first became Eagles' general manager on Jan. 29, 2010. Free agency started about six weeks later and his first official signing was safety Marlin Jackson.

That one did not go so well.

Ten years later, Roseman is preparing for his 10th free agency period as Eagles' GM. He sat out the 2015 offseason while Chip Kelly did his best to destroy the roster.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Roseman's track record in free agency is uneven, but he is responsible for signing some of the greatest players in Eagles history.

And some of the worst.

With free agency quickly approaching – the legal tampering period opens March 16 and players can sign with new teams on March 18 – we thought we'd grade every free agent Roseman has signed.

Not included are guys who signed during training camp or significantly after the initial free agency flurry. Also not included are inconsequential players who didn't get a bonus or any guaranteed money, as well as players Roseman acquired in trades, although several of them wound up with new contracts within the next few days.

Today, we look at Roseman's first five free agency signing periods, from 2010 through 2014. We'll examine the rest on Thursday!

Who did we grade too high? Who did we grade too low?

2010

March 10, DB Marlin Jackson, 2 years, $6 million, guarantee unknown

• Jackson, a former first-round pick of the Colts, didn't even make it to training camp. He ruptured his Achilles in a spring OTA practice and never played football again. He was only 26. GRADE: Incomplete

March 16, RB Mike Bell [offer sheet], 1 year, $1.7 million

• Bell lasted longer than Jackson but not much. He played five games and rushed for 28 yards on 16 carries before the Eagles traded him to the Browns for Jerome Harrison. GRADE: F

2011

July 29, CB Nnamdi Asomugha, 5 years, $60 million, $25 million guaranteed

Story continues

• Nnamdi was only 29 when he signed with the Eagles and had made the Pro Bowl three straight years and all-pro twice. He couldn't play anymore. GRADE: F

July 29, Jason Babin, 5 years, $28 million, $6 million guaranteed

• Babin did record 18 sacks and make a Pro Bowl in the 2011 Dream Team season, but thanks to his one-dimensional play and the absence of any notion of team play he wore out his welcome by the middle of 2012 and was released. GRADE: C

July 29, TE Donald Lee, 1 year, $850,000, $40,000 guaranteed

• Lee didn't cost much so no harm done. Still, he had caught over 200 passes with the Dolphins and Packers, and the Eagles had expectations for him to at least make the team and contribute. GRADE: F

July 29, QB Vince Young, 1 year, $4 million, $2 million guaranteed

• The Dream Team stuff was bad enough. His actual play on the field was worse. Young, the third pick in the 2006 draft, had to play three games in place of an injured Donovan McNabb in 2011 and threw 4 TDs and 9 INTs. His 60.8 remains worst by any Eagles QB in the last 15 years. GRADE: F

July 30, DT Cullen Jenkins, 5 years, $30.375 million, $7.325 million guaranteed

• Jenkins's play was barely adequate on two bad teams. He got some sacks but his play on the field never matched his chattiness and faux leadership in the locker room. The Eagles cut him after the 2012 season. GRADE: C-

July 31, OL Evan Mathis, 1 year, $735,000, $50,000 guaranteed

• The only member of the Dream Team that could still play, and the Eagles got him on a cheapo deal before giving him a huge extension a year later. GRADE: A

Aug. 2, RB Ronnie Brown, 1 year, $1.25 million, $315,000 guaranteed

• The former Pro Bowler and 1,000-yard rusher was a disaster in his one year with the Eagles. They tried to trade him to the Lions in the middle of the season for Harrison but the deal was voided when Eagles doctors discovered that Harrison had a brain tumor. GRADE: F

Aug. 2, S Jarrad Page, 1 year, $685,000, $50,000 guaranteed

• Former Chiefs starter lasted six games in 2011 before the Eagles cut him. GRADE: F

Aug. 10, WR Steve Smith, 1 year, $4 million, $2 million

• Two years earlier, Smith had 107 catches and 1,220 yards. He was only 26 when the Eagles signed him, but he managed just 11-for-124 in nine miserable games with the Eagles. GRADE: F-

2012

April 4, OT Demetress Bell, 5 years, $34.5 million, $2.115 million guaranteed

• This dude was literally the worst offensive lineman I've ever seen. He started five games at left tackle in place of injured Jason Peters before getting benched for King Dunlap. He never played football again. GRADE: F

2013

March 12, TE James Casey, 3 years, $12 million, $4.015 million guaranteed

• Casey had caught 34 passes for 330 yards and three TDs a year earlier. As an Eagle? The Eagles paid him $8 million to catch six passes. GRADE: F----

March 12, S Patrick Chung, 3 years, $10 million, $3 million guaranteed

• He spent four years with the Patriots, then one miserable year with the Eagles, then six more years with the Patriots. He's won three Super Bowls, but as an Eagle he was brutal. GRADE: D

March 12, CB Bradley Fletcher, 2 years, $5.25 million, $2.35 million guaranteed

• Played two seasons of unspectacular cornerback for the Eagles during the Chip Kelly Era. GRADE: C

March 12, LB Jason Phillips, 2 years, $1.46 million, $150,000 guaranteed

• Tore his ACL a few days into training camp. Never played football again. GRADE: Incomplete

March 12, DL Isaac Sopoaga, 3 years, $11 million, $3.75 million guaranteed

• "Sope" played eight games before the Eagles had seen enough and traded him to the Patriots in order to play Bennie Logan. One of the picks they got in return eventually turned into the pick that helped them land Darren Sproles, so there's that. GRADE: D

March 14, LB Connor Barwin, 6 years, $36 million, $8 million guaranteed

• Barwin made a Pro Bowl in his second year here and piled up 31 ½ sacks in four years before a defensive change – from Bill Davis's 3-4 to Jim Schwartz's 4-3 – ended his stay here. Barwin is now back in the Eagles' scouting department. GRADE: A

March 14, S Kenny Phillips, 1 year, $2 million, $150,000 guaranteed

• Got hurt. Never played. GRADE: Incomplete

March 14, CB Cary Williams, 3 years, $17 million, $5.75 million guaranteed

• The Eagle spent a ton of money for a guy who made more headlines for his quotes and his fights than anything he did on the field. Williams actually played OK for a couple years, but $10 million for what he provided was too much. GRADE: C

March 25, P Donnie Jones, 1 year, $905,000, $65,000 guaranteed

• Jones had a terrific five-year run with the Eagles, culminating in the Super Bowl. GRADE: A

2014

March 11, S Malcolm Jenkins, 3 years, $15.5 million, $8.5 million guaranteed

• Maybe the best free agent signing in Eagles history. GRADE: A+

March 12, S Chris Maragos, 3 years, $4.05 million, $1.5 million guaranteed

• Before injuries sidelined his career, Maragos had a few very good years as a special teams demon and leader. GRADE: B

March 12, LB Bryan Braman, 2 years, $2.65 million, $1 million guaranteed

• Decent special teamer who didn't cost much but couldn't play on defense. GRADE: C

March 13, CB Nolan Carroll, 1 year, $2.36 million, guarantee uknown

• Another in a series of unsuccessful cornerback signings. GRADE: C-

March 28, Mark Sanchez, 1 year, $2.25 million, $1.5 million guaranteed

• Was a decent and inexpensive backup in 2014, going 4-4. GRADE: C+

Contract information from Spotrac, Over the Cap, league sources and published reports.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

Grading Howie Roseman's free agents from 2010-14 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia