Grading the Hogs: No As or Fs for Arkansas but a whole lot of ‘meh’

Pointing to one thing as the reason Arkansas lost to Texas A&M on Saturday is short-sighted.

The potential game-winning field goal with about 90 seconds left went awry, but it wasn’t the reason Arkansas lost. Instead, the Hogs didn’t get any A-grade performances anywhere across the board.

They also didn’t get any failures, although one group came close.

The game was all-around a mediocre one for the Razorbacks, who, in games prior, were glimmering in more than spot each time out. It just wasn’t the case against the Aggies.

Let’s take a look at grading each of the units on the team and how they did against the Aggies, all while knowing such a performance against Alabama on Saturday would be devastating.

Arkansas quarterbacks

Sep 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) drops back and throws a touchdown pass against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

KJ Jefferson was good in the biggest moments as he accounted for all three of Arkansas’ touchdowns. But missed throws high and low and a fumble near the goal line are memorable in a loss.

Grade: B-

Arkansas running backs

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 24: Wide receiver #2 of the Arkansas Razorbacks scored a touchdown against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first quarter of the 2022 Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Sep 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Dominique Johnson (20) attempts to elude Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Antonio Johnson (27) during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Rocket Sanders was quieted for the first time all year in running for 68 yards. AJ Green had a couple big carries but averaged just four per. The return of Dominque Johnson will only help going forward. But on a whole, no touchdowns means moderately undwhelming.

Grade: C+

Arkansas receivers and tight end

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 24: Wide receiver Warren Thompson #84 of the Arkansas Razorbacks pulls in a touchdown pass against defensive back Myles Jones #0 of the Texas A&M Aggies in the first quarter of the 2022 Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Jadon Haselwood had a drop. Matt Landers was limited to one late catch and Warren Thompson had just two grabs on five targets. They weren’t bad, after the hot start, they were largely quiet.

Grade: B-

Arkansas offensive line

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 24: Wide receiver #2 of the Arkansas Razorbacks celebrates with wide receiver Warren Thompson #84 of the Arkansas Razorbacks after scoring a touchdown against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first quarter of the 2022 Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg was distraught after his bad snap on the Hogs’ last drive sent the team backward. But it was about the only mistake the group had. Sure, the running backs didn’t have their best day. But Arkansas had more push than Texas A&M more often than not.

Grade: B

Arkansas defensive line

Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson (14) throws as Arkansas defensive lineman Zach Williams (56) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Landon Jackson, Eric Gregory and Zach Williams combined for 2 1/2 sacks. They were pressuring A&M quarterback Max Johnson all night.

Grade: B+

Arkansas linebackers

Sep 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Max Johnson (14) is sacked by Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Drew Sanders (42) during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Bumper Pool led all Arkansas players in tackles, but he missed more than usual. Drew Sanders had a season-low four stops. Texas A&M was able to get to the third level more than expected.

Grade: C

Arkansas secondary

Texas A&M wide receiver Evan Stewart (1) catches a pass for a touchdown as Arkansas defensive back Malik Chavis (4) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

The return of Myles Slusher helped a ton. Arkansas went from 131st in FBS to 126th in pass defense, at least. Would have been nice to see the Hogs make a big play on one of Johnson’s wounded-duck passes.

Grade: B-

Arkansas special teams

Sep 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks place kicker Cam Little (29) and punter Reid Bauer (30) watch the kick attempt of Little during the fourth quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Little’s missed field goal stands out, but it was a tough kick. Bryce Stephens muffed his only shot at a punt return. Max Fletcher averaged just 36 yards per punt. Not a great day whatsoever.

Grade: D

Arkansas coaching staff

Sep 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman greets his players as they come off the field during the first quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Pittman took the blame for the clock management at the end of the game. Offensive coordinator Kendal Briles took heat all game long for his use of trick plays. Even defensive coordinator Barry Odom was dragged at times.

Grade: C-

