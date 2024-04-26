Grading the Giants pick of Malik Nabers in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Giants selected Malik Nabers with the No. 6 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Let's break down how Big Blue did on Day 1...

The Giants were among the NFL's most anemic offenses a season ago, averaging just 15.6 points per game. Only the Patriots and Panthers (13.9) were worse. Remember: That was with Saquon Barkley, who then left for the Eagles in free agency.

Nabers gives the Giants some much-needed firepower. He is an elite playmaker, described to SNY by one general manager as a "dog." One team SNY touched base with actually had Nabers ranked higher than Marvin Harrison Jr., who went fourth overall to the Cardinals. It's easy to see why.

Nabers isn't the most physically imposing (6-0, 200 pounds), but his production is undeniable. Nabers finished last year with 89 catches for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns. His NFL.com draft profile pro comparison: Justin Jefferson. The Giants haven't had a weapon like that since Odell Beckham Jr.

The only reason this grade isn't an A is because of the Giants' issues at quarterback. It's unclear if they'll get the most out of Nabers if the struggles from Daniel Jones continue. The Giants will also be known as the team that passed on Michael Penix Jr. (Falcons) and J.J. McCarthy (Vikings). History will tell if that is a feather in the cap of Joe Schoen or not.

Grade: B+