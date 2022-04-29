Grading the Giants' pick of Kayvon Thibodeaux in the 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux treated image, blue middle stripe

As recently as two months ago, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux was expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. NFL scouts thought he was that good.

And that makes him a possible steal for the Giants at No. 5.

He wasn’t exactly the player the Giants expected to pick. In fact, they planned to take Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal at 5, according to a source, until they unexpectedly found themselves staring at a board with all of the offensive tackles still on it. Convinced they could still get Neal at 7 – which they eventually did – they turned to the intriguing, 6-4, 254-pound Thibodeaux who is the kind of pass rusher the organization has been missing for years.

Thibodeaux is intriguing because of why he fell from a potential No. 1 pick to a surprise No. 5 pick. It began around the NFL scouting combine with reports that anonymous scouts were questioning his “fire.” Others followed wondering about his passion and love for the game, and about whether his outside interests would prove to be a distraction, especially in such a big market.

The Giants had those concerns too, but according to a source they were alleviated by all the background work they did and a lengthy conversation he had with Giants GM Joe Schoen and several in-depth meetings he had with members of the coaching staff, too. They think his size and speed make him an ideal fit in the Don “Wink” Martindale defense, and they believe he can form a dynamic duo off the edge with Azeez Ojulari.

As for his personality, it’s big. Very big. And he has seemed to be quite a talker during the pre-draft process. But there’s been nothing outwardly that makes it seem like he can’t handle New York.

Would the Giants have preferred a cornerback? Yes. They were really hoping Cincinnati’s Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner was going to fall to 5, though they had been skeptical about that possibility for a while. Corners are more important in Martindale’s defense, and they’re going to need one once they get rid of veteran corner James Bradberry.

But a pass rusher can help, especially with the kind of aggressive game Martindale plans to call. And Thibodeaux is a good one. He is fast and strong and has an array of pass rushing moves. And he’s smart, too, and loves to study film of great pass rushers so he can use some of their best moves.

That sounds like exactly the kind of player New York would embrace, and exactly the kind of player the Giants defense needs.

Grade: A-