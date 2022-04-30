Grading the Giants' pick of Joshua Ezeudu in the 2022 NFL Draft

Joshua Ezeudu facing Pitt in game action

The Giants’ offensive line has been such a mess for so long, even the new regime understood they had to use this draft to replenish the supply of young talent. And getting right tackle Evan Neal in the first round was only the start.

So on Day 2, they used their first pick of the third round (67th overall) on a potential future starter at guard – North Carolina’s Joshua Ezeudu. The Giants have liked him from the start of this process and view him as a very versatile piece who could play several different positions in the future. He has played both guard and tackle and on the right and left sides.

At 6-4, 308 pounds, Ezeudu is probably more of a guard in the NFL, which is just fine for the Giants. They now have Neal and Andrew Thomas as their bookend tackles, hopefully for awhile. But the interior of their line is filled mostly with stop-gap veterans. That could be fine to get the Giants through this year, but by next year they wanted to start plugging young, talented players in.

In fact, it was so important, the Giants were willing to take a depth player over a potential starter at safety, cornerback or tight end – three positions they still seem to need to fill in this draft. But Joe Schoen has been pretty clear that not much else matters if they can’t find a way to protect the quarterback. That has always been priority No. 1.

So figure, barring injury, Ezeudu will spend a year sitting behind Mark Glowinski and, presumably, Max Garcia, getting ready to compete for a starting job in 2023. But that’s what the Giants want – young linemen they can grow on their own. That’s something Schoen knew was missing when he took over.

Neal and Ezeudu are part of his fresh start.

GRADE: B