Grading the Giants' pick of John Michael Schmitz in the 2023 NFL Draft

The Giants selected John Michael Schmitz with the No. 57 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Let's break down how Big Blue did with their first pick on Day 2...

The Giants need an infusion of talent. The downside to their successful season last year, which included a playoff victory, is that their draft position plummeted.

It was on general manager Joe Schoen to try to find value and he did that in John Michael Schmitz, a player many believed to be the top center in the draft. He'll slide in Week 1 as a starter and provide a steadying presence to a group that already features first-round picks at left tackle in Andrew Thomas and right tackle in Evan Neal.

GRADE: A