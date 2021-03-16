Grading Giants free agency and 2021 offseason moves

Dave Gettleman gesturing and smiling during Combine

Here is a look at what the Giants have done, and how they’ve done, as they restock their roster this offseason...

Re-signed DT Austin Johnson (one year, $3 million)

He’s a fine depth player who was a small part of the Giants’ defensive line rotation last season. It’s good to have backups like this 6-4, 314-pounder. Ideally, in a year where the cap decreased, they wouldn’t have doubled what they paid him the year before. But the 26-year-old is a little more important now because he’ll be in the mix to replace DT Dalvin Tomlinson, who got a two-year, $22 million deal from the Minnesota Vikings. That’s a bad trade-off for the Giants, who didn’t have the salary cap space to keep Tomlinson. Presumably they now have DT on their mid-round shopping list in the draft.

Grade: C+



Signed RB Devontae Booker (two years, $5.5 million)

They obviously need a good backup running back with Saquon Barkley coming off a torn ACL. But this signing is a puzzler. The 5-11, 219-pound Booker will be 29 in May and has done little in his five NFL seasons. In fact, most of his production came as a rookie back in 2016 (612 rushing yards, 265 receiving yards). Theoretically he is a dual-threat back without a lot of wear and tear on his body. But a cap hit of $2.5 million seems like a lot for a cap-strapped team to devote to a player who ideally won’t play much. Presumably he replaces both Wayne Gallman and Dion Lewis, who counted for about the same last season. Still, it seems like the Giants could’ve filled this need for less, or even in the draft.

Grade: D