Grading the Giants' Day 2 picks during the 2024 NFL Draft

The Giants selected Tyler Nubin and Andru Phillips in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Let's break down how Big Blue did on Day 2...

Tyler Nubin, S

The Giants had a major need at safety. They filled it with Nubin. He's not the rangiest player, but one defensive coordinator highlighted his toughness, instincts and ball skills. Nubin finished his college career with 13 interceptions, including nine over the last two years.

The Giants lost Xavier McKinney to the Packers in free agency. Nubin figures to slide in next to Jason Pinnock. Pinnock, a college corner, has above-average range which should mask some of Nubin's weaknesses.

Grade: B+

Andru Phillips, CB

The Giants needed a cornerback opposite Deonte Banks. The issue with Phillips is that he projects, which the Giants confirmed, as a nickel corner. He has some flexibility to kick outside but his size (5-11, 190) makes him susceptible to, as one defensive coordinator told SNY, getting "big boyed."

There are also some concerns with Phillips' ball skills. He didn't have a single interception in 29 college games. He had just 10 pass breakups the last two years. The Giants aren't as concerned with that. He needs to work on it, yes, but they saw him around the ball when they watched the film. The scouting report on Phillips actually sounds very similar to current Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott.

Grade: C