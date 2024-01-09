Grading the Giants’ 2023-24 season: Players, coaches, and the front office

The Giants entered the 2023-24 season with plenty of optimism but came crashing down to earth almost immediately with a humiliating blowout loss at home to the Cowboys in the opener.

They were basically out of contention by midseason and another blowout loss to Dallas dropped them to 2-8 on the year. They did, however, stabilize things somewhat down the stretch to end up with a 6-11 record.

Despite their struggles, there were some strong individual performances but some failed to meet expectations.

Here are the grades...

QB Daniel Jones

Jones signed a big-money long-term deal before the season but his first season playing on that deal couldn’t have gone much worse. The Giants lost five of his six starts before he was ruled out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

In his defense, Jones didn’t play that badly in most of these games, and arguably couldn’t have done much more with the offensive line decimated by injuries. The Giants will expect more from him in 2024, though, even coming off a long period of rehab.

GRADE: C-

QB Tyrod Taylor

Taylor did a fine job in the backup role and the Giants will probably have plenty of competition for him in free agency if they decide they want to bring him back. Taylor could have played more but the Giants gave undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito several chances to start, and he even led them on a three-game winning streak.

DeVito was ultimately benched though, so we haven’t assigned a grade to him because he’s perhaps not in the team’s immediate long-term plans.

GRADE: B-

RB Saquon Barkley

The Giants and Barkley compromised on a one-year pact that enabled him to play for them in 2023, but whether he will be back next year remains up in the air.

He rushed for almost 1,000 yards behind a line that was often overmatched and the running back provided good leadership all year. The Giants will need to determine what that’s worth to them because when he missed a few games due to injury, his absence was definitely felt, as they went 0-3 without him and scored just one offensive touchdown.

GRADE: A

Jan 7, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) breaks a tackle by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zach Cunningham (52) for a rushing touchdown during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / © Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

TE Darren Waller

Waller was a big money addition (via trade) that was supposed to bring another dimension to their offense, but he had a disappointing year, despite catching 52 passes. Waller missed five games and only scored one touchdown all season.

He could be a cap casualty in the offseason.

GRADE: C-

WR Darius Slayton

In his fifth year with the Giants, Slayton led the team in receiving yards for the fourth time as he continues to be an afterthought who always seems to produce when opportunities arise. He did have a slow start to the season, though, as he didn’t have any touchdowns in the first 10 games.

GRADE: B

WR Wan’Dale Robinson

Robinson made good progress in his second season as he led the Giants with 60 receptions and impressed with his abilities to make things happen after the catch. The former second-round pick also carried nine times for 87 yards and a touchdown, which makes him a useful weapon.

GRADE: B

WR Jalin Hyatt

The Giants’ top draft pick definitely showcased some big-play abilities as he led the team in yards per catch average and posted a 100-yard game. However, he was extremely inconsistent as he had 25 receiving yards or less in 14 of 17 games. The Giants will be looking for him to show growth in year two like Robinson has.

GRADE: C-

Giants offensive tackle Evan Neal (73) and New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (78) exit the field after defeating the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium / John Jones - USA TODAY

On an offensive line that suffered multiple injuries in the first half of the season, Bredeson was the one player the Giants could rely on. He started 16 of the 17 games and led the team in offensive snaps. Clearly, the entire line struggled badly, both individually and as a unit, in the first half of the season but Bredeson was more consistent once the disruption around him lessened.

GRADE: C-

OT Andrew Thomas

Thomas is easily the Giants’ most reliable lineman, but he missed seven games with a hamstring injury and the offensive line was in chaos while he was out. An earlier return would have been preferable, given the fact that they were basically out of contention already by the time he returned, but nobody wanted to risk a setback that would sideline him for even longer. Things predictably stabilized once he returned to the lineup.

GRADE: B

The Giants were so desperate for help on the line that they called Pugh up and he stepped off his couch and was protecting the blindside just a few weeks later. The veteran unquestionably provided a stabilizing influence on the rest of the line, enabling the Giants to at least have a competitive offense for the rest of the year.

GRADE: B+

C John Michael Schmitz

The rookie center stepped into the starting lineup immediately and ultimately started 13 games. While he had his ups and downs, particularly when the unit was struggling through a lot of personnel changes, the Giants will feel he has a bright future in the starting center role.

GRADE: C+

OT Evan Neal

The Giants were hoping for Neal to take a step forward this year, but instead, the former seventh-overall pick regressed and became frustrated with himself and some of the coverage he was receiving.

He was kept out of the lineup due to injuries in the second half and the line fared a lot better with journeyman Tyre Phillips replacing him. Once considered a core piece, Neal might now be a player the Giants look to move on from.

GRADE: D-

New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) celebrates a defensive stop with safety Dane Belton (24) during the first half against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium / Vincent Carchietta - USA TODAY Sports

DE Kayvon Thibodeaux

Thibodeaux took a step forward in 2023 and ended up with a team-high 11.5 sacks, but he only had one sack in the last six games, and his pressure rates and contributions against the run were underwhelming. Heading into his third season, Thibodeaux still has something to prove if he wants to demonstrate he can be a consistent impact player.

GRADE: B-

DE Jihad Ward

Ward struggled against the run and didn’t register any sacks in the first 10 games but was productive down the stretch as he had five sacks in the last seven games. Another impact edge defender to pair with Thibodeaux will still be an obvious offseason target, but perhaps Ward can return in a rotational role and prove useful.

GRADE: C

DT Dexter Lawrence

Lawrence was outstanding all year and deservedly earned Pro Bowl recognition at the end of the season. Although he only had 4.5 sacks, Lawrence created more pressure than anyone else on defense and was the team’s most disruptive run defender.

GRADE: A

DT A’Shawn Robinson

After the Giants traded Leonard Williams, Robinson took over as the main player who saw playing time alongside Lawrence. Despite the increased role, he didn’t have a sack all year but did contribute against the run with 62 tackles.

GRADE: C

LB Bobby Okereke

Okereke arguably had a strong case for Pro Bowl recognition as well, as he provided the Giants with solid leadership all year and filled out the stat sheet impressively. In addition to leading the team with 149 tackles and adding two interceptions, Okereke set career highs in quarterback hits, sacks, tackles for loss, passes defensed and forced fumbles.

GRADE: A-

LB Micah McFadden

McFadden had a solid year with over 100 tackles and a team-high four fumble recoveries. He was also tied for the team lead with 12 tackles for loss. He can be a little boom-or-bust though, as he misses too many tackles. The Giants might look to upgrade from him, but if they don’t, they will be hoping for more consistency.

GRADE: C+

LB Isaiah Simmons

Simmons was an interesting pick-up for the Giants as he has always been a player whose NFL role is unclear. Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale used him in a variety of roles and he responded well to that with a solid season. However, with Martindale leaving, the Giants’ plans for Simmons will be uncertain so he may not return.

GRADE: C+

S Xavier McKinney

McKinney has been a team captain and was productive for the Giants again in 2023 with 116 tackles and three interceptions. However, the 25-year-old is without a contract at the end of the season, so his future is up in the air.

GRADE: B-

S Jason Pinnock

In his first year as a full-time starter, Pinnock had a productive year before missing the last game due to injury. His season was highlighted by a franchise-record 102-yard interception return for a touchdown against Miami.

GRADE: C+

CB Deonte Banks

The Giants’ top draft pick had to battle through some injuries but held up well after being thrown into the fire as a day-one starter. He was tied for the team lead with 11 pass breakups and also intercepted two passes. The Giants will view him as a potential number-one cornerback going forward.

GRADE: B

CB Adoree’ Jackson

Like McKinney, Jackson is a veteran leader who is out of a contract at the end of the season. He’s a solid player who gives the team flexibility with his ability to line up outside or in the slot and his season was highlighted by a pick-six against the Eagles.

GRADE: B

ew York Giants head coach Brian Daboll (right) and general manager Joe Schoen (left) talk before a game at MetLife Stadium. / Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

K Graham Gano

Gano has been one of the league’s best kickers, but he struggled with injuries in 2023 and eventually missed nine games. Even when he was healthy, he struggled, missing six field goals in eight games.

GRADE: C-

P Jamie Gillan

Gillan provided the Giants with reliable punting all season and is obviously a player the team will retain. The Giants will hope he gets less work next year, though.

GRADE: B+

GM Joe Schoen

The key moves for 2023 were getting Jones and Barkley re-signed, each of which is being second-guessed with Jones’ struggles and Barkley now out of his contract yet again. Okereke, Schmitz and Banks look like good additions, but the Waller trade hasn’t worked out and Neal’s struggles are also a black mark against Schoen. This will be a big draft and offseason for him.

GRADE: C+

Head coach Brian Daboll

Clearly, the team took a step back this year and there were signs that Daboll might be losing the locker room at various points, but ultimately the wheels never fell off completely and the injuries provided Daboll with an excuse for the team having underachieved. He’ll be back but on the hot seat from the outset.

GRADE: C-

OC Mike Kafka

Kafka will also reportedly be back in 2024 after the team showed some improvements in the second half. Again, he can point to the injuries as an excuse for why the offense regressed this year.

GRADE: C-

DC Wink Martindale

Daboll had said that Martindale was expected to return, but his resignation on Monday leaves them searching for a replacement. His schemes and pressure packages were probably the main thing that kept the Giants competitive in the second half.

GRADE: B-

OTHERS

There were plenty of other players who we haven't given a grade to because they played less than half of the season due to injuries or only had a minor role. Players like Jordon Riley, Tre Hawkins and Daniel Bellinger could play bigger roles next season.



Oct 2, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll talks to quarterback Daniel Jones (8) during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / © Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

OVERALL GRADE

When the Giants were 2-8 and coming off another humiliating blowout loss to the Cowboys, it looked like the franchise was heading toward a complete regime change. While they restored some respectability with a 4-3 finish, the pressure to succeed next season will be intense.

D+