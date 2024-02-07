Grading Georgia football recruiting class: How did the Bulldogs fare?

Georgia football already opened up its recruiting presents in December.

That’s when the Bulldogs signed 28 players for what’s ranked as the nation’s No. 1 class.

It includes four players ranked No. 1 at their position by the 247Sports Composite: cornerback Ellis Robinson, linebacker Justin Williams, safety KJ Bolden and punter Drew Miller.

It includes 10 top 100 prospects and seven in the top 50 including No. 25 Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, a defensive lineman, and No. 29 Chris Cole, a linebacker.

“We're really confident in our evaluations,” coach Kirby Smart said. “We do a thorough job.”

Each of Georgia’s top seven rated signees moved up in the rankings since December including Robinson edging up a spot to No. 2 overall and Williams rising three spots to No. 5.

Here’s a look at the class:

How did Georgia football recruiting class 2024 rank?

247Sports Composite class rank: No. 1 overall, No. 1 SEC.

Top signees: CB Ellis Robinson IV, No. 1 cornerback, No. 2 overall; LB Justin Williams, No. 1 linebacker, No. 5 overall; S KJ Bolden, No. 1 safety, No. 13 overall.

Biggest miss: The flip of five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola to Nebraska was accentuated when Georgia quickly lost a transfer commitment in January from UNLV’s Jayden Maiava. That left UGA again with 3 scholarship quarterbacks.

Grade: A. While a growing trend may be college coaches leaving for a less hectic lifestyle of the NFL, Kirby Smart seems built for the recruiting grind. He and his staff attack the trail and the rewards show up year after year. That leads to on-field success including back-to-back national titles in 2021 and 2022.

