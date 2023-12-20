Grading Georgia football 2024 recruiting class: How did the Bulldogs fare?

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart and his staff have consistently put together elite recruiting classes year after year.

The 28 players who signed with the Bulldogs on Wednesday on the first day of the December signing period are ranked No. 1 in the nation by the 247Sports Composite.

Assuming that holds by the end of this cycle which includes the now quieter February signing day, it will be the third No. 1 class under Smart. He also had top classes in 2020 and 2018.

Georgia is ranked in the top four for the eighth straight year.

Here’s a look at the class.

How did Georgia football recruiting class 2024 rank?

247Sports Composite class rank: No. 1 overall, No. 1 SEC.

Top signees: CB Ellis Robinson IV, No. 1 cornerback, No. 3 overall; LB Justin Williams, No. 1 linebacker, No. 8 overall; S KJ Bolden, No. 1 safety, No. 14 overall.

Biggest miss: Five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola was a Georgia commitment from May until his late switcharoo to Nebraska. He moved from Arizona to Buford to play his senior season but got away at the end.

Grade: A. Kirby Smart and staff did most of the heavy lifting on this class by the end of July. Signing 12 linemen total — six on offense, six on defense —brings girth and depth for years to come.

