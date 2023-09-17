Grading the Gators: Florida football passed a crucial test against Tennessee

Offense: A minus

Being held to three points in the second half was not ideal, but Florida managed to eat up clock to keep Tennessee off the field. After the opening drive fizzled (hello, special teams), the first half was something Billy Napier would want to put in a time capsule. Florida football QB Graham Mertz has been everything UF hoped he would be. The offensive line allowed only one sack, and Trevor Etienne was scintillating. Florida was also 4-for-4 in the red zone. Overall, not much to complain about.

Defense: B

Things looked shaky early, with Joe Milton zinging the ball for a 41-yard completion, followed by an 11-yard TD. The angst in the stands was palpable, but the defense didn’t buy into it. With the help of the crowd, Tennessee came unglued by Tennessee standards as UF took a 26-7 halftime lead. The Gators had only one sack, but they pressured Milton at crucial times and stopped the Volunteers on three fourth-down attempts.

Special Teams: C minus

Speaking of early shakiness, Florida opened by missing a 46-yard field goal. The first extra point attempt was blocked. That last one might not have been all Adam Mihalek’s fault, but his days as the No. 1 kicker may be over. Trey Smack took over PAT duties and might well be sent in the next time UF tries a field goal. Jeremy Crawshaw had an off night (35.7 average on three punts), but the Vols didn’t have a return yard. Of course, UF was also offsides on one kickoff. Those kinds of gaffes still pop up far too often.

Coaching: A minus

There will be no second-guessing Billy Napier’s play-calling after this one. Tennessee’s defense was off balance in the first half as UF scored on four straight possessions. Napier admitted he got a bit too conservative in the second half. That happens against a quick-strike team like Tennessee. Defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong has been scheming and prepping his player for the Vols since mid-summer, and it showed. Napier has done a nice job getting his team over the Utah downer.

