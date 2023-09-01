Grading the Gators: Florida flunks its first football test

Offense: D

The big worry going in was Graham Mertz, and whether he’d perform like a Big Ten reject or a reborn QB. It turned out all that concern should have been directed at the rebuilt offensive line. It opened few holes, allowed five sacks and had two killer offsides penalties in the red zone. Utah’s defensive line pretty much owned the Gators, and it’s not as good as half the SEC lines UF will face. The Gators averaged 0.61 yards on 21 rushes. That’s a recipe for a three-win season.

Defense: C-plus

Giving up a 70-yard TD pass on the first play cast a quick pall on the proceedings, but Florida actually didn’t play that poorly afterward. It held Utah to 270 total yards and stopped the Utes, who converted only three of 13 third downs. It helped that Utah was missing its two best offensive players in QB Cam Rising and tight end Brant Kuithe, of course. The backup QBs were also helped by Florida’s inability to apply pressure (zero sacks). Overall, not great but there’s reason to think the defense won’t be the season-long disaster zone of the past two years.

Special Teams: F-plus

The coverage on punts and kickoffs wasn’t bad. Otherwise, Thursday’s game will go down in special teams infamy at UF, which is saying something considering how poorly that unit performed last year. Adam Mihalek missed a 31-yard field goal. Jeremy Crawshaw shanked a 21-yard punt. A communication breakdown on the sideline led to two players being on the field with the same number on a pivotal punt return. That “equipment violation” was an all-timer. Maybe it’s (past) time to consider hiring a full-time special teams coach.

Coaching: F

Billy Napier is building a sound infrastructure when it comes to recruiting, conditioning, camaraderie and other things that occupy Sundays through Fridays. On Saturdays (or Thursday in this case), there are problems. For a detail-obsessed coach who stresses discipline, there are far too many procedural breakdowns. It’s up to players to execute, but the preponderance of penalties and sloppy play and questionable play-calling seems to be an unintentional feature, not a bug. A coach’s main job is to get his team ready to play on one day a week, and UF wasn’t ready Thursday night.

