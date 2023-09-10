Grading the Game: Auburn narrowly beats Cal

It wasn’t pretty but Auburn was able to pick up the win Saturday night over Cal, beating the Golden Bears 14-10.

With Auburn’s offense struggling to move the ball and consistently giving the Golden Bears great field position, the defense stepped up. They forced three turnovers and held Cal to just three points on their four drives that started inside Auburn territory.

Outside of a couple of carries, they were able to shut down the Cal rushing attack that is led by star running back Jaydn Ott, limiting them to 114 yards on 40 carries.

A major reason why was the play of linebacker Eugene Asante who led the team with 12 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. Here are my grades for Asante and the rest of the Tigers.

Quarterback: D

Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Payton Thorne’s impressive drive in the fourth quarter is what’s preventing the quarterbacks from receiving an F. Thorne and Robby Ashford combined to complete 10-of-17 passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns. Thorne had two turnovers and Ashford should have thrown a pick but a Cal defender dropped it.

Neither one of them looked comfortable during the game and they were constantly bailed out by the defense.

Running back: D

Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The running backs were supposed to be the focal point of the offense but they were unable to do anything against Cal’s front. Part of this is that they did not have much space to run but Damari Alston and Jarquez Hunter both had costly fumbles that could have cost Auburn the game. They had some impressive runs but they will have to improve their ball security or it will cost them against a better opponent.

Tight End: B

Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Rivaldo Fairweather helped save the game for Auburn with two impressive catches in the fourth quarter. He caught a pass falling down for 29 yards on third-and-17 then executed a fade route perfectly in the endzone to give Auburn a 14-10 lead with 6:31 left in the game. On a night where Auburn was unable to find much success through the air Fairweather stepped up and looked like someone Thorne can depend on moving forward.

Wide Receiver: D

Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not all their fault as Auburn’s quarterbacks struggled with accuracy all game, but Jay Fair was the only Auburn receiver to catch a pass during the game. With the quarterbacks struggling Auburn needed a receiver to get open and present an easy target for them, but that didn’t happen and they were bailed out by Fairweather.

Offensive Line: D

Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn was unable to generate a push against the Cal defensive line and the running backs had little room to work with. They also allowed three sacks and committed three penalties that only made it harder for an offense that needed all the help it could get.

Defensive Line: B+

Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The Tigers did a great job shutting down Cal’s rushing attack and it started at the line of scrimmage. Marcus Harris finished with just two tackles but he and Mosiah Nasili-Kite were disruptive all night and set the tone for the rest of the defense.

Linebacker: A

Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

There wasn’t a more important player on the field than Eugene Asante. He was flying all over the field, leveling big hits on running backs as well as forcing pressure on Cal’s quarterbacks. Ron Roberts’ defense puts pressure on the linebackers to make plays and they were up to the challenge.

Defensive Back: A

Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn has some ball hawks in its secondary. Donovan Kaufman forced another fumble, setting up Auburn’s first touchdown of the game. Jaylin Simpson then picked off Sam Jackson V on a Hail Mary in the endzone to end one scoring threat and D.J. James picked him off in the endzone in the fourth quarter to all but seal the victory.

They didn’t just generate turnovers though, they held Cal to 160 yards passing and were a major reason they were unable to capitalize on their field position.

The secondary entered the season as a potential strength of the team and so far the group has exceeded all expectations.

Special Teams: B

Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Special teams were a difference in this game, the Tigers executed properly every time while Cal could not do so. Alex McPherson made both extra points and Oscar Chapman pinned Cal inside their own 20-yard line three times.

They were unable to generate any big returns but outside of one poor decision by Brian Battie to take it out of the endzone, they also didn’t make any costly mistakes.

Coaching: C

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

This grade is tough because the defensive coaching staff did a great job while the offensive staff did not. We will start with the positive, the defense was ready for Cal’s rushing attack and quickly adjusted when they switched quarterbacks. Ron Robert’s once again did a good job dialing up blitzes at the right time and kept the unit locked in despite constantly having to save the offense.

Outside of one drive, the offense was never in rhythm and both quarterbacks never looked comfortable. The rotation at quarterback did not seem to help and there were several questionable play calls on third down. The offensive staff owes the defensive one after this game.

