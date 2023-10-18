Grading Florida State football: How Seminoles grade after the first half of 2023 season

Florida State football has reached the midway point of its season following last Saturday's 41-3 victory over Syracuse at Doak Campbell Stadium.

The No. 4 Seminoles (6-0, 4-0 ACC) is right where it would like to be, result-wise so far this season, as they are positioned well for its first ACC Championship since 2014 and a spot in the College Football Playoffs.

FSU begins the second half of its schedule with a home primetime ABC matchup with No. 17 Duke (5-1, 2-0) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The program has won 12 straight games dating back to last year.

But just because the results have been there, that doesn't mean head coach Mike Norvell and his coaching staff have always been thrilled with the process.

The Seminoles have season-defining wins over LSU and Clemson but have displayed various weaknesses throughout the first six seasons. A closer-than-expected call on the road against Boston College is an example of that.

FSU clearly has things to work on in the second half to become the National Championship-caliber program Norvell has envisioned bringing the program back to since he took the position in 2019.

Here are our grades for the Seminoles in the first half of the season.

Update on Duke QB: Will Duke's Riley Leonard play against Florida State football? Here's what we know.

Offense: B

The FSU offense has scored at least 30 points in 12 straight games - the 2nd-longest streak in ACC history behind the program's 17 straight from 2012-14.

The Seminoles are sevent with 42.2 points per game. But the team has left points and plays on the field, despite the early success.

FSU is averaging 65.3 offensive plays per game this season, which is 101st in the nation. Last season, the Seminoles averaged 70.6 plays per game and were 60th in the nation.

Part of that is because FSU has struggled to sustain long drives and part of that is due to the explosive nature of the offense, scoring quickly.

The Seminoles are however not hitting "explosive plays" or plays of 20-yard or more at the same rate as last year, when they finished second in the nation with 97. They are currently tied for 34th in the nation with 34, though they have 20 in the last two games alone.

There is another level the FSU offense is capble of reaching.

“Of course this is a result based business, but we try to harp on being process based, are you playing your best? And are you executing at a high level? Are you doing the best you absolutely can do?," offensive coordinator Alex Atkins said at his Monday press conference.

"When I came into the offensive meeting, you know, we meet as an offense after the game, and we pointed out every missed assignment by position group, and we did a total amount just to show that, you know, not even talking about the score or the result of the yardage, but are we executing what we’re asking to be executed.

Defense: B

Since Kalen DeLoach changed the Clemson game for the Seminoles by forcing and returning a fumble for a touchdown on Sept. 23, the defense has allowed just 13 offensive points. The defense last allowed a TD in the first half against the Virginia Tech, which was aided by penalties to move the Hokies into scoring position.

The defense has shown an improved ability to get off the field on third down, forcing opponents to punt the ball and get the ball back to the offense.

Overall, teams are now just 28-for-88 on third downs (32%) against the Seminoles defense. That ranks 18th in the nation and fourth in the ACC. That's despite a stretch where Boston College and Clemson were 18 of 33 (55%) over a two game stretch.

FSU 23rd in the nation, allowing 18.3 points per game but is tied for 56th allowing 362.8 yards per game, showing it has been a bend, but don't break defense.

In the last two games, the Seminoles defense deserves an 'A,' but the concerns from the first four games keep the grade a little lower.

"Every time I ask them to do things, they try to accomplish it," FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller said. "Obviously, there's room for improvement in all ways, or else I wouldn't be here. There’s always going to be opportunities for corrections or improvement, but these guys listen, and they care a lot. They want to play really well."

Special teams: A

Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald is 7 for 7 on kicks and perfect on all 39 extra point attempts. He has hit two field goals from 48 yards out, showing off his leg.

Last season his performance was a bit more uneven, as he hit 12 of 20 FG attempts. His consistency has helped ease the burden of Norvell in making decisions to opt for points on longer fourth downs conversions.

Punter Alex Mastromanno is averaging 47.6 yards per punt this season, which would eclipse the previous school record held by Shawn Powell of 47 yards in 2011.

The Seminoles don't yet have a kickoff return for a TD, but coaches have expressed optimism that they could be close on that.

The same could be said for punt return, as Keon Coleman has had two major returns in the last two weeks - including a 72-yard punt return inside the 10-yard line last week against Syracuse.

Special teams did allow a kickoff return for a touchdown against Virginia Tech and a has had a few penalties takeaway yardage, so they are slightly dinged for that.

Coaching: B-

While Norvell and his staff are going to point out what players can do better, they are also not shy about admitting if they are not doing something well.

For example, the Seminoles had two turnovers on downs inside Syracuse territory last week and also had to settle for a field goal inside the Orange 5-yard line.

Play calling on both the defense and offensive sides have been questionale at times, earning the ire of fans on social media.

"We had some mistakes that showed up," Norvell said of the Syracuse game. "Not as consistent as I'd like us to be. Had probably the most missed assignments or missed signals or missed communication in that game as much as we had really in any.

"That was something that as a coaching staff that we've got to do a better job making sure that our guys are ready to go and execute in a lot of different situations. I'm going to take full ownership on that."

Overall: B

A 6-0 start and 12-game winning streak is about as good of a result as fans could ask entering Year 4 under Norvell. But that doesn't mean that this team has played its best football yet.

The Seminoles can reach another level and join the elite with more consistent performances, as they had against Syracuse, where they dominated the game from start to finish.

FSU will face its biggest test against a Duke team that is likely one play away from being undefeated and being a top-five team.

The Blue Devils rank as the 16th-best total defense, fourth-best scoring defense and second-best red zone defense nationally. They also have an emerging star in Riley Leonard, if he plays, poses a major challenge to defend.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 4 FSU (6-0, 4-0 ACC) vs. No. 17 Duke (5-1, 2-0)

When/where: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Doak Campbell Stadium

TV/Radio: ABC/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @Ehsan_Kassim, @jackgwilliams and @JimHenryTALLY on X, formerly Twitter

Reach Ehsan Kassim at ekassim@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Ehsan_Kassim. You can also follow our coverage on Facebook (NoleSports) and Instagram (tlhnolesports).

No one covers the ‘Noles like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU football report card: Grading Seminoles after first half of 2023