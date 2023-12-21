Grading Florida football 2024 recruiting class: How did the Gators fare?

A rocky National Signing Day for Florida football ended on a positive note with the signings of five-star quarterback D.J. Lagway and five-star edge rusher LJ McCray.

Overall, though, the Florida Gators struggled to close on some key commitments, as four-star linebacker Adarius Hayes and four-star defensive tackle Amaris Williams flipped to Miami and Auburn early Wednesday afternoon. Florida entered the week with the nation’s top five national class, but that took a tumble with the losses of Hayes, Williams, five-star safety Xavier Filsaime (Texas) and three-star receiver Izaiah Williams (Texas A&M).

“We anticipated some attrition,” Napier said. “Reality is we might have been OK with some of it. You find out a lot about where you’re at when you go through a process and how things are handled to some degree.

“It goes back to, if you don’t want to be here, let’s go ahead and get that out of the way now, especially in today’s dynamic because, if they get it wrong now, then maybe it’s not right for them.”

Napier is bullish on the potential of the rest of the class which addressed some weaknesses on both lines of scrimmage.

"We have young men that were up for the challenge," Napier said. "Some weren't up for the challenge, but this group that we're here to talk about today and celebrate today decided, hey, you know what, I believe in what's happening there. I'm up for the challenge."

Here’s a look at how UF’s 2024 signing class ended up:

247Sports Composite class rank: No. 16 overall, No. 8 SEC

Top signees: QB D.J. Lagway, No. 2 quarterback, No. 4 overall; DL LJ McCray, No. 2 defensive lineman, No. 6 overall; LB Myles Graham, No. 7 linebacker, No. 87 overall.

Biggest miss: Four-star defensive lineman Amaris Williams (No. 8 defensive lineman, No. 34) flipped to Auburn on Wednesday. A Clinton, N.C., native, Williams is considered one of the best football players in the state and could have helped a UF front seven that’s trying to accumulate quality depth.

Grade: B. What was once projected as a top-five national class went up in smoke due to the flips Filsaime, Williams and Hayes. It’s still a solid class, but not spectacular.

