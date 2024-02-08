Grading Florida basketball players, coaches at midpoint of SEC season

Florida basketball finds itself at an important crossroads entering the second half of its SEC schedule.

The Florida Gators (15-7, 5-4 SEC) have bounced back from a 1-3 start in conference play and shown they can compete with the top teams in the conference.

But UF is coming off a disappointing 67-66 loss at Texas A&M that put the Gators back on the NCAA Tournament bubble, in or out depending on which website you trust.

Florida is one of the most dynamic offensive teams (84.9 ppg) and best rebounding teams (plus-9.2 rebounding margin) in the SEC. But Florida has struggled guarding from the perimeter, allowing opposing teams to shoot 43.1 percent from the perimeter and 33.1 percent from the 3-point line, while surrendering 6.9 3-pointers per game.

UF will begin a critical second-half stretch of the season off a week-long bye when it hosts No. 11 Auburn on Saturday (3:30 p.m., SEC Network). The Gators will play five of their final nine SEC games at home. Three will be against ranked opponents --- No. 11 Auburn (Saturday), at No. 16 Alabama (Feb. 21) and home against No. 16 Alabama (March 5).

Here are grades for UF's nine rotation players and head coach Todd Golden at the midpoint of the SEC season:

Zyon Pullin, A

Pullin has been among the steadiest players in the country running the point for the Gators with an assist-to-turnover ratio (96-23) that ranks third in the country. He's come up with his share of big shots and big plays in overtime wins over Georgia and Michigan and brings a scoring element to the point guard spot, averaging 15.4 points on 43.9 percent shooting from the floor and 39.6 percent shooting (19-48) from 3-point range,

Walter Clayton Jr., A-

Clayton (15.9 ppg) made big shots for the Gators in wins over Kentucky and Pittsburgh and has been wired to score all season, shooting 42.9 percent from the field and 36.6 percent (53-145) from 3-point range. He's not a true point and turnovers (a 59-54 assist-to-turnover ratio) have been a problem when he's had to run offense.

Tyrese Samuel, B+

With nine double-doubles on the season and three in SEC play, the 6-foot-10 Samuel has been the reason why UF has been one of the top rebounding teams in the conference this season. Free-throw shooting (56-102, 54.9 percent) has been the main weakness but has picked up of late.

Alex Condon, B+

The 6-11 Condon has shown he's not afraid to mix it up inside as a freshman in the SEC, averaging 7.5 points and 6.8 rebounds with two double-doubles. His 31 blocks also is a high amongst SEC freshman. Condon gets picked on defensively at times in the post but has displayed at least a willingness to throw his body around.

Micah Handlogten, B

The 7-1 Handlogten has shown flashes of inside dominance in SEC play with double-doubles against Missouri (10 points, 13 rebounds) and Georgia (23 points, 17 rebounds). He's at his most productive offensively on putbacks. Defensively, Florida would like to see more rim protection from Handlogten, who has 15 blocks on the season. At 235 pounds, Handlogten, sophomore, is still learning the physicality that's needed playing inside at the SEC level after transferring from Marshall last season.

Will Richard, B

Richard has been solid and provided leadership on the court in his second year as a starter with the Gators. He's averaged 11.6 points and 4.0 rebounds, including a nine-rebound effort against Mississippi State. Richard is shooting 41.5 percent for the season and 34.4 percent (44-128) from 3-point range. When he's hot with Clayton and Pullin, Florida becomes that much more of a dangerous team. Florida is 10-2 on the season when Richard scores in double figures.

Thomas Haugh, B-

Like Condon, the 6-9, 210-pound Haugh isn't afraid of playing physical, often throwing his body around to make hustle plays. His minutes have been cut down in SEC play but overall, he's averaging 3.3 points and 3.6 rebounds in 13.0 minutes per game with 12 blocks and 7 steals in limited action.

Denzel Aberdeen, C+

Aberdeen has cracked into the rotation as a sophomore as an option to run the point. At 6-5 and 190, the athletic, rangy Aberdeen is at his best scoring in transition, as evidenced by his alley-oop dunk against Texas A&M last Saturday. Turnovers (10) are still a problem. For the season. Aberdeen is averaging 2.9 points and 1.1 rebounds in 9.7 minutes per game, with 13 assists.

Riley Kugel, C

Much was expected of Kugel, a preseason All-SEC first team player, but it hasn't panned out so far during his sophomore year. The 6-4, 206-pound Kugel lost his starting job before the start of SEC play due to an inconsistent stretch during non-conference portion of the schedule that included three games scoring 20 or more points and five games scoring 5 of less points. Kugel is taking on the sixth-man role in SEC games and has at times shown his freshman form, scoring 20 points off the bench against Arkansas. Other times, Kugel has drifted, and turnovers due to a lack of focus (47) have been an issue. Kugel is UF's best perimeter defender, when engaged, with a team-high 27 steals. He's shooting 31.8 percent from 3-point range (27-85) on the season. If Kugel can regain his stroke and get closer to the 37.6 percent he shot from 3-point range as a freshman, it would provide a big offensive lift for UF in the second half of SEC play.

Head coach

Todd Golden, B

Golden hasn't had the easiest task meshing a team with eight new scholarship players. While it's resulted in an upgrade in talent and scoring ability, UF hasn't been as connected on defense as it was last season. Golden deserves credit for digging his team out of a 1-3 hole to start SEC play, but UF has had issues holding second half leads, losing games in which it led Wake Forest (36-32), Kentucky (45-37) and Texas A&M (40-34) at halftime. That's in part a reflection of not being able to counter-adjust quickly enough when opposing coaches make adjustments.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Grades for Florida Gators basketball players, coaches