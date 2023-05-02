Grading every pick from Cowboys’ 2023 draft class

The draft is now complete, and the overanalyzing can begin. There were months of anticipation and projecting who the Dallas Cowboys would select in the 2023 NFL draft, much of which ended up being wrong.

Now it’s time to move on and grade what the Cowboys did with each of their eight picks. Smart football people will tell you it takes three years to fully evaluate a draft class, but who wants to wait that long? In this world of instant overreaction, Cowboys fans want to know if the team made good decisions.

Draft experts have their big boards, and so do teams, who don’t pay much attention to what outsiders think of who they select. If asked the Cowboys will impress upon the questioner each pick was the right choice. There’s little fun in agreeing with them, so here are pick grades for Dallas’ 2023 draft class.

1st round (26th overall): Mazi Smith (DT)

The Cowboys needed a massive man in the middle to help stop the run. That has been one of the weakest parts of this team over the past three seasons and Dan Quinn decided he had enough.

After re-signing defensive tackle Jonathan Hankins in the offseason, the Cowboys doubled-down on the position and added a run-stopper for the future. Hankins signed for only one-year and Smith, who was among college football’s best run defenders over the last two seasons at Michigan, should learn from the veteran DT in his rookie season.

Smith was also one of the best athletes in this draft and the Cowboys drafted him for his freakish traits. The team believes he has more to offer than just run-stuffing, which is why they rebuffed trade advances and stayed at 26 to draft him. Smith wasn’t asked to pressure the quarterback in college, but Dallas feels he’s got that ability.

There were other intriguing options on the board when the team selected Smith, but the team decided to address an area they have long ignored with quality talent.

Draft grade: A-

2nd round (58th overall): Luke Schoonmaker (TE)

It was no secret the Cowboys wanted a tight end to replace Dalton Schultz, who they lost in free agency. While it didn’t happen in round 1, they were enamored with taking a TE, especially one with the athletic profile like Schoonmaker’s.

Dallas found a better, younger, more athletic version of Schultz in the passing game, as well as a TE who’s a much better blocker.

Schoonmaker didn’t have ridiculous stats at Michigan, but he wasn’t in an offense that threw the ball a ton, so his best football as a receiver is likely ahead of him. Again, the Cowboys could’ve gone in another direction, but drafting a solid player at a position of need wasn’t a bad decision.

Draft grade: B

3rd round (90th overall): DeMarvion Overshown (LB)

Texas Longhorns linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (0)

This pick feels more about securing depth than it does about the quality of the player. Overshown is another prospect who has the athletic traits the team loves, and the versatility to move around in the defense.

As a converted safety, Overshown has the speed and agility to be an elite coverage LB, a role in which he thrived at Texas. However his film was inconsistent and pointing to his lack of consistency (coaching, COVID year, injury) makes sense, but doesn’t make the pick more secure.

Dallas selects Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown 90th overall ⭐️ ZERO TDs allowed in coverage last season (332 coverage snaps) pic.twitter.com/fLTxc9zwEV — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 29, 2023

Overshown also has the size and strength to be a force in the running game, as well as adept at blitzing.

With the flexibility of Overshown, and how Quinn likes to use his safeties at LB, see Jayron Kearse, this feels like a perfect fit. The Cowboys could be thinking a year ahead and see Overshown as Kearse’s eventual replacement while also getting LB and special teams snaps from him as a rookie.

There’s a lot to like about Overshown, but this feels like a risk in the third round.

Draft grade: B-

4th round (129th overall): Viliami Fehoko Jr. (DE)

Fehoko was another pick the Cowboys targeted to get better in stopping the run, but unlike Smith, he was ultra productive as a pass rusher. With nine sacks and 19 tackles for a loss last season, Fehoko was the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year. He’s an energetic player who can win with hustle, as well as skill.

This was a questionable pick since the Cowboys needed some offensive weapons, or someone to help to protect quarterback Dak Prescott. The team instead selected a player where they didn’t have much of a need, but Fehoko’s elite ability to stop the run was hard to pass over. And the Cowboys’ intention to move him inside, giving the defense more versatility adds value to his selection as well.

Viliami Fehoko said Cowboys told him he will have to "beef up" a little bit in order to play DT in some situations. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) April 29, 2023

It felt like the right time to address the offense in the fourth round, but the Cowboys continued to bulk up their rushing defense while adding to their pass rush.

Draft grade: B

5th round (169th overall): Asim Richards (OT)

Finally, the Cowboys address the offensive line. Richards was predominantly a tackle at North Carolina but will be moving inside to play guard in Dallas.

This was a longer than expected wait for the team to try and solve the left guard riddle. Richards will join veterans Matt Farniok, Josh Ball and Chuma Edoga in a battle to find a LG before the team goes back to using last year’s first-round pick Tyler Smith at guard and Tyron Smith at LT.

Richards has potential, he’s got a large wingspan of over 82-inches, and he’s got power in his hands, but he’s a novice playing guard and doesn’t have the pedigree of other offensive linemen who have made a successful transition.

Draft grade: B-

6th round (178th overall): Eric Scott Jr. (CB)

Dallas really wanted Scott, trading a 2024 5th-round pick to select the cornerback. The question many had when his name was called was “why?” Scott did have five career interceptions, but he wasn’t expected to go as high as where the Cowboys drafted him.

Quinn and the scouts must’ve liked what they saw in Scott’s private workout, as well as when he was one of the 30 official team visits. Scott has a few things the Cowboys love in their CBs; he’s a fighter, working his way to Southern Mississippi after starting his career at JUCO, he gets his hands on a lot balls, and has length. With an over 80-inch wingspan, Scott had the third longest reach of any CB in the draft, something the Cowboys covet.

Scott’s got a long way to go to make the roster, the depth chart has at least six CBs ahead of him, but he’ll be in the mix to earn a spot this summer. Still, it seemed like a reach pick, especially considering the team traded for him.

Draft Grade: C-

6th round (212th overall): Deuce Vaughn (RB)

The story of the draft. The Cowboys selected Vaughn, the son of team scout Chris Vaughn, and let the dad make the call to let his son know they were drafting him. It was as an emotionally charged pick and phone call as you’ll ever hear.

Aside from the story, Deuce Vaughn is an outstanding player who led all of college football in total yards last year. The 5-foot-5, 175-pound back was among the best RBs in all of the country, rushing for 1,558 yards and nine touchdowns, while scoring three more times through the air.

He isn’t just a one-year wonder either, Vaughn has been putting up great numbers since he arrived at Kansas St.

NCAA Scrimmage yard leaderboard, 2020-2022: pic.twitter.com/7mUkdwtv1s — Bob Sturm (@SportsSturm) May 1, 2023

That’s an impressive list to be on and considering the Cowboys got Vaughn in the sixth round, he classifies as one of the steals of the draft. Vaughn will get touches behind starting RB Tony Pollard and it should make for one of the more electric RB tandems in the league.

Draft grade: A+

7th round (244th overall): Jalen Brooks (WR)

With their last pick, the Cowboys finally addressed the wide receiver position. Fans of the team were expecting Dallas to pick a WR in the first two days of the draft, but that never happened.

Brooks wound up the team’s lone receiver pick and looks like an underwhelming choice. In three seasons at South Carolina, Brooks had just 58 catches, 785 yards and two scores. The Cowboys must’ve liked the size (6-foot-2, 200 pounds) and length (80-inch wingspan) of the WR to make him their final selection.

It was an odd twist to see Dallas waiting so long to draft a receiver, especially when it felt like one of their goals was to bolster a position that needs some depth.

Draft grade: D

