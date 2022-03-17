Grading every move in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ massive free-agency haul

Every year, there is always a team that goes all-in when free agency opens up. Last year, it was the New England Patriots; and this year, it has been the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With one of the highest caps in the NFL and a new coaching staff in town, general manager Trent Baalke, and head coach Doug Pederson decided to splurge. Over these two days, the Jaguars have seven new players on their roster and spent $259.5 million, with $155.25 guaranteed per ESPN’s Michael DiRocco.

Some of the big contracts were a bit questionable but that is nothing new for the Jaguars when they actually decide to go all-in in free agency. They filled some necessary needs on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

Let’s go over each player and the grades weighing their contract and potential contribution.

CB Darious Williams: A+

(Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

Just when we all thought that Jaguars were done signing free agents, they landed cornerback Darious Williams. Striking this deal was by far the best bang for their buck, a three-year deal worth $39M and $18M guaranteed.

Williams played 14 games with 13 starts during the 2021 regular season and started all four playoff games for the Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams.

Lowest passer rating allowed when targeted in the slot this season 1). Darious Williams: 50.4

2). Taron Johnson: 51.1

3). Justin Coleman: 53.7 🐬 pic.twitter.com/Eh0k1ugFRF — PFF MIA Dolphins (@PFF_Dolphins) November 18, 2021

The Jaguars often lined up in zone defenses last year and got killed by quick slot receivers up the seam. So, if they decide on man-match this year they now have the personnel to do so.

Expect Williams to line up across from the fastest receiver on the field, whether that is in the slot, or on the outside.

Darious Williams gets UP for the pass break up on third down. #RamsHouse 📺: #LARvsGB on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/nMJSN7Rn8Z pic.twitter.com/34ldlc7vfU — NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2021

Every team that expects to compete at a high-level needs three corners and they never really had this threat since 2017, when they had AJ Bouye, Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Colvin.

OG Brandon Scherff: A

(Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports)

After playing on back-to-back franchise tags with the Washington Commanders, Brandon Scherff is now going to be earning $33 million guaranteed in the first two years of his contract with the Jaguars. When healthy, Scherff is one of the best interior offensive linemen in the league. That is why he was one of the three top offensive linemen taken within the first two hours of free agency.

Scherff is a proven right guard who can produce in both zone and power run schemes.

He can get off blocks quickly putting him in open space at the second level for his ball carrier. Scherff is known to be somewhat disrespectful in pass protection. He picks up stunts effortlessly and will finish a block with a pancake even when the play is well up-field. He is a nasty guard who will bring a lot of respect to the Jaguars offensive line.

Scherff is a 5x Pro Bowl player, 2020 First team all-pro and a 2021 NFL Top 100 player. Unfortunately, he hasn’t played a full season since 2016, which could be a cause for concern. This 30-year-old could be one of the best signings if he can stay healthy.

WR Christian Kirk: A

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Christian Kirk struck one of the biggest deals this offseason, which is now seemingly inflating the league for other free agent wide receivers. He is getting $72 million for four years, $37 million guaranteed… for a guy who’s never hit 1,000 yards in a season. So, this contract was a little bit of a head scratcher considering the Jaguars still need an X receiver and they already have two or three slots on their roster.

When we look at a Kirk’s stats, every single year he is has increased his total receiving yards so expect that to continue on the Jaguars. He’s going to be a field spreader that will help guys like Marvin Jones Jr and Zay Jones get open on the outside.

Teams where Christian Kirk would be a primary WR: Patriots

Colts

Texans

Jaguars

Eagles

Washington

Bears

Lions

Saints

Falcons

Cardinals This is to say he is getting PAID pic.twitter.com/0v2eknmWTe — Jeff Bell (@4WhomJBellTolls) March 13, 2022

According to STATS, the Jaguars finished 27th in big plays, and Kirk finished the league with 16 big plays (20+ yards), which is only five less than what the entire team ended with in 2021.

Expect the Jaguars to target a receiver early in the draft. But right now, the Jaguars have a very good versatile receiver in Kirk, who is the closest thing to an X that they currently have and will probably be Lawrence’s favorite target this season.

LB Foyesade Oluokun: A-

(Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

Foye Oluokun is a fun athletic linebacker who is an absolute workhorse on the field. Around the league he is known as a rising star who has only been a starter the last two years.

Last year, he totaled 192 tackles which was a league high, and since entering the league in 2018, has made a tackle on 16.6% of his defensive snaps, which is the highest rate in the NFL.

The Jaguars have had issues with tackling. According to PFF, last year the Jaguars Andrew Wingard had the most missed the most tackles in the league by a safety. Their starting linebacker, Myles Jack, ended the year with a 67.3 tackle rating and 40.5 in run defense. Let’s just say they have been waiting for a physical player like Oluokun on their defense.

If there was one upgrade that they desperately needed on defense, this was it.

DI Folorunso Fatukasi: B

(Robert Scheer/IndyStar-USA TODAY NETWORK)

The Jaguars decided to make an addition to the interior defensive line by adding Folorunso Fatukasi from the New York Jets. He has agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal with $20 million in guaranteed money.

Since 2018, Fatukasi has had 115 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 45 games with the Jets. Don’t expect Fatukasi to get after the quarterback, he is a high-end run stuffer. In fact, over the last three seasons only Brandon Graham has a higher run stuff rate than Fatukasi.

He can line up head up on the center, at 0-tech, when the defense is in 3-4; and when the Jaguars go a little wider from a 4-3 front, he’s had success at 4i (see in the clip below).

You can make an argument no one on the 2019 #Jets had a more underrated season than Foley Fatukasi Former 6th round pick showed high level run stuffing ability in his second season and a good motor at 320 lbs. pic.twitter.com/mKWUDYieBN — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) August 4, 2020

After the Jaguars finished the league 22nd in touchdowns allowed, and 24th in total rush yards allowed. Fatukasi should give the Jaguars an even better dominant rotation on the defensive line.

TE Evan Engram: C

(Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports)

The Jaguars traded for Dan Arnold during the season last year but one pass receiving tight end won’t be enough in Doug Pederson’s offense. He’s had guys like Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert who are two tight-ends who like to catch down field. Engram is a versatile downfield catcher who will be used heavy up the seam and in the redzone.

The #Jaguars add another weapon for Trevor Lawrence: Evan Engram. pic.twitter.com/rodB5j8Yuw — Roto Street Journal (@RotoStJournal) March 14, 2022

Engram has 2,828 receiving yards and 16 total touchdowns in his six-year career with the Giants. He’s a 6’3, 240-pound vertical threat who will be a mismatch for opposing defenses. According to PFF, Engram has more snaps in the slot than he does inline. So, expect Engram to play a similar role with the Jaguars.

This grade could improve if this change of scenery can give him more production, but I’m giving this signing a C grade since the Jaguars were expecting to go for a bigger name in free agency.

Zay Jones: D+

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Keeping the contract in mind when grading this signing, the Jaguars certainly overpaid for wide receiver, Zay Jones, from the Las Vegas Raiders. Jones has caught 171 passes for 1,884 yards and 11 touchdowns in his entire four-year career.

Despite those numbers, this pick-up certainly makes sense when looking at where Jones has lined up on the field. The Jaguars need a receiver on the depth chart who can line up on the outside opposite Marvin Jones Jr.

The Jaguars let one of their best blockers, DJ Chark, hit free agency, so who why not sign a guy who received a 90.1 run block grade in 2020, according to PFF.

Zay Jones with a beautiful push crack on the safety in the alley pic.twitter.com/AUCbskgzXQ — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) September 8, 2021

It’s also important to keep in mind that one of the glaring issues the Jaguars had last year was drops; they led the league with 39, per ESPN states & Info. According to PFF, Jones only had three drops on 61 targets of 20+ yards or more in his career.

Despite overpaying for an average receiver downfield, the Jaguars have a great locker room guy, who has solid hands, and is an above-average blocker on the outside.

