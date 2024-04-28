Grading every Dolphins pick in the 2024 NFL draft

The Miami Dolphins put the finishing touches on their 2024 NFL draft class with five picks Saturday after making one each on Thursday and Friday.

Most experts didn’t love or hate the Dolphins’ picks. They received middle-of-the-road reviews from just about every media outlet, ranging from about “B-” to “B+.” It’s not surprising considering patience was a prevalent theme in Miami’s picks, as none of the team’s selections seem likely to start as rookies. It’s hard to pan a team for planning ahead, but not many are going to give a standing ovation either.

Here’s what we at Dolphins Wire thought of each of the seven picks made by the team:

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire