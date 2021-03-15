Grading EDGE Shaquil Barrett’s re-signing with the Buccaneers: A+

In their endeavor to “run it back,” the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers have been able to bring back the band. Edge- rusher Shaquil Barrett is returning to the Bucs on a four-year, (up to) $72 million contract with $36 million guaranteed. Somehow, the Buccaneers managed to make Barrett’s 2021 cap hit just $5.6 million (per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network), which takes this deal into the A+ stratosphere, and it’s a major win for general manager Jason Licht and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles. The structure allows the team to push the major money to future years, when revenue will be less of an issue, and the salary cap will be higher.

Barrett totaled 14.5 sacks in his five seasons with the Broncos, but then, he signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Bucs in 2019, and all hell broke loose. Barrett turned into the best bargain in free agency that season, amassing a league-high 19.5 sacks, 18 quarterback hits, and 44 quarterback hurries. That led to the Bucs slapping the franchise tag on him, which gave Barrett a guaranteed one-year salary of $15,828 million.

Barrett had just 12 sacks in 2020, but you can’t use sack numbers to estimate the total effect of any edge-rusher, and Barrett is no exception. Including the postseason, he had 12 quarterback hits and 74 quarterback hurries — that hurry number was the league’s best by 22 (Buffalo’s Jerry Hughes was second with 52). You could also make the argument, as our own Mark Schofield did, that Barrett’s performance against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV should have made him the game’s Most Valuable Player.

As he recently told Adam Schein of SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio, Barrett wants to cash in.

“I’m most definitely looking forward to getting a long-term deal done…” Barrett said. “I feel like it’s time for me to break the bank now, and I most definitely want to do that to be able to set my family up better and most definitely going to keep producing, so it’s not like anything is going to fall off. I still think I got a lot left in the tank. I’m still getting better, actually. I’m still learning, like just still learning, like week in, week out. And there’s like, as you can see as the season progressed like… I ended the season playing the way that I wanted to play. And you can see that I did progress throughout the season, and I’m still progressing.”

But in the end, Barrett chose the team and the opportunity to repeat. A marvelous deal for the team.