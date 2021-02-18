Grading the Eagles trade of Carson Wentz to the Colts for two-picks

The Eagles are parting ways with quarterback Carson Wentz, agreeing to trade the former No. 2 overall pick to the Colts for two draft picks.

The trade won’t become official until the start of the new league year on March 17.

The Colts acquire Wentz in exchange for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could become a first if the quarterback plays a certain percentage of offensive plays or attains the percentage while leading Indianapolis to the playoffs.

Here are the grades for the Thursday blockbuster.

Eagles C+

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 22: General manager Howie Roseman of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on December 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Howie gets the C+ because he was able to land a generous trade package despite having no leverage in the situation. If Wentz plays well and the pick in 2022 becomes another first-round pick, then the Eagles are on to something, and the grade could become a low-B. Roseman's inability to hit on or properly evaluate draft picks stops the move from being higher on the alphabet. The Eagles get another third-round pick to add to the rebuild while gaining a year to truly assess if Jalen Hurts can be a starting quarterback. If Hurts isn't the answer, then the Eagles will have ample draft and salary cap capital to land the signal-caller that Sirianni covets.

Colts B

Colts general manager Chris Ballard jokes with reporters during Colts training camp from their facility in Indianapolis, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. The event is being held without fans due to restrictions around the coronavirus, and Ballard put his mask on as he got closer to the journalists.

Colts Camp Begins

The Colts are Super Bowl ready and opted for Wentz over trading for Sam Darnold or signing Jameis Winston, Cam Newton, or others in free agency. Wentz has familiarity with head coach Frank Reich, Press Taylor just joined the staff, and his salary average over the next two years compared to where the league is heading. The acquisition of Wentz could land the Colts Zach Ertz as well.

1

1