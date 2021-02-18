Grading the Eagles’ trade of Carson Wentz to the Colts for two picks

The Eagles are parting ways with quarterback Carson Wentz, agreeing to trade the former No. 2 overall pick to the Colts for two draft picks.

The trade won’t become official until the start of the new league year on March 17.

The Colts acquire Wentz in exchange for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could become a first if the quarterback plays a certain percentage of offensive plays or attains the percentage while leading Indianapolis to the playoffs.

Here are the grades for Thursday’s blockbuster.

Eagles: C+

Howie Roseman gets a C+ because he was able to land a generous trade package despite having no leverage in the situation. If Wentz plays well and the pick in 2022 becomes another first-round pick, then the Eagles are on to something, and the grade could become a low-B. Roseman's inability to hit on or properly evaluate draft picks stops the move from being higher on grade scale. The Eagles get another third-round pick to add to the rebuild while gaining a year to truly assess if Jalen Hurts can be a starting quarterback. If Hurts isn't the answer, then the Eagles will have ample draft and salary cap capital to land the signal-caller that Sirianni covets.

Colts: B

The Colts are Super Bowl-ready and opted for Wentz over trading for Sam Darnold or signing Jameis Winston, Cam Newton, or others in free agency. Wentz has familiarity with head coach Frank Reich, Press Taylor just joined the staff, and his salary is average over the next two years compared to where the league is heading. The acquisition of Wentz could land the Colts Zach Ertz, as well.

