Grading Eagles’ offensive position groups ahead of preseason finale

Philadelphia is now hours away from the final preseason matchup of the summer against Shane Steichen and the Indianapolis Colts.

After an intense but impactful joint practice session, Nick Sirianni will again likely rest his starters while watching select rookies and veterans compete for roster spots.

For the Eagles, it’ll be about getting efficient play and consistency from the backups, who will get most of the reps again.

With the real games quickly approaching, we’re grading the Philadelphia offense ahead of the finale.

QB -- B+

If not for Marcus Mariota, the Eagles quarterback room would have landed an A grade with Tanner McKee’s promising development.

RB -- A

One of the most talented position groups on the roster, Philadelphia has seen strong play from all five running backs and will have a tough decision to make on Trey Sermon.

WR -- A

A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith returned to training camp even better, while Quez Watkins has been on a mission and Olamide Zaccheaus is a impact player.

If Joseph Ngata or Johnny King can breakout the Birds could be unstoppable on the outside.

TE -- B

Dallas Goedert is the big name, but the Eagles are hopeful that Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra can become much improved pass catchers.

OL -- B

The NFL’s best offensive line has elite depth, but the preseason showed that there is some dropoff in talent and production when Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens and Lane Johnson aren’t all in the lineup.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire