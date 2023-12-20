Grading Duke football’s 2024 recruiting class: How did Blue Devils fare?

Duke football had 16 players ink their commitments Wednesday to join the Blue Devils as part of the 2024 recruiting class.

On the opening day of the early signing period, first-year coach Manny Diaz pulled together a class that comes in at No. 53 in the nation, according to the 274Sports Composite rankings.

Duke, which is 12th in the ACC in the recruiting rankings, is set to welcome one four-star recruit and 15 three-star recruits to Durham. The Blue Devils' last five recruiting classes have been ranked 48, 62, 57, 51 and 56 in the 247Sports Composite.

Nine of the Blue Devils’ 16 recruits are defensive players, including four defensive linemen. In the final days of November, former coach Mike Elko made the move to Texas A&M. On Dec. 7, the Blue Devils hired Diaz from Penn State as the program’s next head coach.

Trooper Taylor will be the interim coach for the Blue Devils’ game against Troy in the Birmingham Bowl. Duke finished the regular season with a 7-5 record

Here’s a look at Duke’s top prospects, its biggest miss and a grade for the early signing period.

How did Duke football recruiting class 2024 rank?

Top signees: Edge Kobe Smith, No. 32 edge rusher, N/A; WR Chase Tyler, No. 34 wide receiver, N/A; ATH Landan Callahan, No. 55 athlete, N/A

Biggest miss: In mid-December, four-star quarterback Tyler Cherry decommitted from the Blue Devils and later committed to Indiana. On Wednesday, Duke lost two recruits: Paul Mencke Jr. to Washington and Mason Wade to Clemson.

Grade: C – Manny Diaz did his best to hold things together for the Blue Devils, who saw their previous coach leave in late November. Duke lost some recruits and had several high-profile defenders enter the transfer portal, but secured nine signees on that side of the ball to help fill the gaps. The class doesn’t pop off the page, but it meets some needs.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Grading Duke football’s 2024 recruiting class