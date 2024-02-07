Grading Duke football’s 2024 recruiting class: Manny Diaz’s top prospects

Duke football had 16 players ink their commitments in the early signing period and added a 17th player to the 2024 recruiting class on Wednesday.

First-year coach Manny Diaz, who was hired in early December to lead the Blue Devils after Mike Elko left for Texas A&M, also picked up 10 commitments via the transfer portal to help fill the voids on the recruiting trail.

According to the 274Sports Composite rankings, Duke’s 2024 recruiting class is 62nd nationally. Philadelphia cornerback Khari Reid was the latest addition ahead of national signing day. The Blue Devils have nine defensive players set to join the squad.

Here’s a look at Duke’s top prospects, its biggest miss and a grade for the group.

How did Duke football recruiting class 2024 rank?

Top signees: Edge Kobe Smith, No. 32 edge rusher, N/A; WR Chase Tyler, No. 35 wide receiver, N/A; ATH Landan Callahan, No. 54 athlete, N/A

MEET THE BLUE DEVILS: Duke football recruiting class 2024: Meet Blue Devils’ signees

DUKE'S 2024 SCHEDULE: Duke football schedule 2024: Here's every game for Manny Diaz’s first season

DIAZ A BLUE DEVIL: ‘There’s something about Duke’: Why Manny Diaz wanted to be the Blue Devils’ football coach

Biggest miss: Some change was expected with a new coach, but five recruits have decommitted from Duke since December, including four-star quarterback Tyler Cherry (Indiana) and offensive lineman Mason Wade (Clemson).

Grade: C – Overall, it’s an average recruiting class for Manny Diaz as he prepares for his debut season. The Blue Devils retained some returners and did solid work in the transfer portal to cover the misses in the 2024 class.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at @rbaxley@fayobserver.com or on X/Twitter @RoddBaxley.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Grading Duke football’s 2024 recruiting class