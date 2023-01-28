Grading the Dolphins tight ends after their 2022 season

The Miami Dolphins have completed their 2022 campaign after losing to the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round.

While head coach Mike McDaniel, general manager Chris Grier and company are looking forward to the 2023 season, this is a great time for us to reflect on the season hat was for the aqua and orange.

We’ll be going through different positions and reviewing how they played in 2022. After starting with the quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers, we’ll take a look at the guys lining up next to the tackles and in the slot. These are our grades for the Dolphins’ tight ends.

Mike Gesicki: C-

2022 was frustrating for Gesicki, who had his fewest receptions (32) and yards (362) since his rookie season. He did, however, find the end zone five times in the regular season and once in the playoffs.

Miami gave him the season on the franchise tag to see if he could fit in McDaniel’s offense, and it looks like we have the answer to that question.

Durham Smythe: C

Smythe led the room in offensive snaps (557) despite playing one game more than Gesicki. While he wasn’t the pass-catching threat that his teammate is, he was top 15 run-blocking tight end, according to PFF, and he succeed on his sneak for a touchdown. Overall, it was a solid year after signing a two-year extension.

Hunter Long: INC

It’s been disappointing to see the third-round pick have such a hard time getting involved in two different offenses in his first two seasons.

Long played just 93 offensive snaps and had a small special teams presence. He has to show a lot more to warrant a spot on the roster or a role going forward.

Tanner Conner: INC

Conner had some flashes in training camp and the preseason, but he only played 25 offensive snaps on the year. He did fill some roles on special teams, which is important, but he didn’t prove much of anything in 2022.

