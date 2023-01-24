Grading the Dolphins quarterbacks after their 2022 season

The Miami Dolphins finished their 2022 season with a 9-8 record and made the postseason for the first time in six years before suffering a defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round.

While other teams are in the midst of their playoff run, it’s time to do some reflecting on the team in South Florida. They’ve already moved on from some members of the coaching staff, so it’s only right to honestly evaluate the guys who were taking the field each week.

We’ll be going through the roster and reviewing how different position groups played in 2022. Today, we’ll look at the quarterbacks.

Tua Tagovailoa: B+

Tagovailoa had the best season of his professional career in 2022, as he set career-highs in yards (3,548) and touchdowns (25) while leading the league in passer rating (105.5).

When healthy and playing right, he was one of the most effective quarterbacks in the game, getting the ball into the hands of his playmakers, and doing it efficiently.

However, the concussion issues and a stretch of poor play in the back half of the season led to a dip in the grade.

Teddy Bridgewater: D

Miami opted to sign Bridgewater to a one-year, $10 million contract this offseason to work as the team’s backup quarterback. With Tagovailoa’s injury history, it was likely that he’d get at least some work in the season.

Bridgewater did get some opportunities, appearing in five games and starting two of them. When he was on the field, the offense didn’t look close to the same, but he was rarely playing because he was hurt in both of his starts.

Skylar Thompson: D+

The Dolphins selected Thompson in the seventh round of this past year’s draft, and he immediately made a name for himself with a memorable preseason performance. Those games made it so Miami had to use a roster spot on a third quarterback rather than chance him being claimed off of waivers on his way to the practice squad.

When he was thrust into action, he looked like a Day 3 draft pick should. There were a few good things about his game, but he clearly has a lot to learn and adjust to in the NFL.

Thompson finishes above Bridgewater strictly due to the expectations and the fact that he helped earn a victory that got them into the postseason.

