Grading the Dolphins’ moves during the legal tampering period

The 2022 league year has opened for the NFL, meaning teams are now allowed to officially sign free agents to contracts.

During the league’s legal tampering period, the Miami Dolphins agreed to terms with five players that could help them be better in 2022 and beyond, including quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, running back Chase Edmonds, wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr., guard Connor Williams and special teamer Keion Crossen. All of these deals were able to be finalized after 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

While there will surely be more contracts to come, here’s what we think about all five moves that were agreed to before free agency began.

G Connor Williams: B+

Williams agreed to a two-year deal worth $14 million, and, for a starting-caliber guard, that’s a reasonable salary. The 24-year-old played in every game each of the last two seasons, starting all but three, and, in 2021, he was graded as the 11th-best guard in the league by Pro Football Focus with a 75.2 grade.

Miami still needs to fix the tackle spots, but bringing in an affordable, young guard with experience should help improve things for the unit.

RB Chase Edmonds: B-

Edmonds was the first deal that the Dolphins made at the start of the period, as the running back agreed to a two-year deal worth $12.1 million. The 25-year-old has, arguably, the best season of his career in 2021, recording 592 yards and two touchdowns on 5.1 yards per carry as well as 43 receptions for another 311 yards.

He’s a versatile back that has the athleticism to fit well into Mike McDaniel’s scheme. Now, combined with Raheem Mostert, who the Dolphins signed Wednesday, they should have a successful duo to work with in 2022.

QB Teddy Bridgewater: B

General manager Chris Grier made it known that the Dolphins were looking for an experienced backup quarterback at the NFL Scouting Combine, and Miami might’ve signed the best option with Bridgewater agreeing to a one-year deal worth $6.5 million.

Once a first-round pick, Bridgewater has jumped around in recent years from New Orleans to Carolina and then to Denver this past season. He’s been an average starter, bringing his teams to a 33-30 record in his career, but he hasn’t done enough to continue getting the starter money.

With Tua Tagovailoa’s injury history, having Bridgewater in the room is a great backup plan.

WR Cedrick Wilson Jr: C+

Wilson and the Dolphins agreed to a three-year contract worth $22.05 million with incentives to reach $23.55 million.

The 26-year-old wideout has been the fourth wide receiver in Dallas for the last two seasons. However, with each of the Cowboys’ top three missing at least a game in 2021, Wilson had his best season yet. He totaled 602 yards and six touchdowns on 45 receptions.

The wide receiver market has been pretty crazy this offseason, so the numbers are definitely higher than the Dolphins probably would’ve liked. At the same time, Wilson could bring something to Miami’s wide receiver room with more opportunities than he had in the past.

ST Keion Crossen: D

The Dolphins and Crossen agreed to a three-year contract worth $9.45 million with incentives that could bring it to $10.5 million. To this point, he has been mostly a special teamer, with his highest defensive snap count coming in 2020 when he played 28% of the defensive snaps for the Houston Texans.

Crossen does have experience working with Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, as they were both in New England in 2018. While that’s great and teams always need special teams help, $3 million a year is a bit of a price to pay.

Although, one of the good things about this move is that there’s no guaranteed money beyond 2022, meaning the Dolphins could move on with no ramifications.

